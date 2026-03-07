Tristan da Silva is the scalable sparkplug of this Magic rotation

Not knowing your role on the team is never an easy thing to handle.

Tristan da Silva has seen his role change from game to game all season, and really his whole career.

Coming into a situation where you're backing up star German teammate Franz Wagner and his fellow frontcourt franchise cornerstone Paolo Banchero, you know opportunity for playing time may be limited.



Yet, due to one of these stars generally being hurt, da Silva has found himself starting for long stretches at time, moving around the rotation from 9th man to 3rd man to 7th man who may spot-start in the right matchup.

What da Silva brings is a little bit of everything, and that sum of its parts is beginning to take shape.

I asked Tristan da Silva about his on-ball development & scalability



"I've shown a lot of my C&S capabilities, but I feel like off the dribble is something that is going to help this team even more. Being able to create for myself and others. I am going to keep working on that." pic.twitter.com/n6SFCr35Qd — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 15, 2025

Tristan da Silva is the sparkplug this Magic team needs

Mar 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Stan Van Gundy raved about da Silva's game throughout the Prime matinee matchup with Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves, highlighting his steals on defense, his pocket-pass playmaking, and his pristine off-ball cut movement to go with the efficient scoring.

On a hot streak as of late, da Silva does tend to show inconsistencies in the box score; but, that's probably a reflection of his ever-changing role as much as anything else.

Since the All-Star Break, he's hitting half his threes and shooting efficiently across the board, posting a near-perfect box score at home against Cooper Flagg's Mavericks scoring 19 PTS on 7/7 FG drilling 4/4 3P and 1/1 free throw to boot forcing 3 STL and dishing a 3 AST / 1 TO ratio just a few days before this afternoon's sound 11 PTS on 5/11 FG with 4 AST / 0 TO with 2 STL showing in Minnesota.

Here's how da Silva's minutes load has broken down this season:



20 games with 30+ MIN played

23 games with 20-30 MIN played

18 games with 10-20 MIN played

10 games with below 10 MIN played



Tristan has started 20 games and come off the bench for 36 games.

Finding the ideal role for da Silva is the next challenge, but the numbers are clear – he needs to play.

His scoring efficiency goes up in the starting unit, likely from getting to spot up for threes of the team's best creators and defenders, allowing him to thrive by moving off ball for cuts, treys, and lays.

His overall impact appears higher off the bench, probably due to playing with fewer creators and plus-defenders while going against worse defenders, while his own defensive issues are less of an issue against second units, making his sporadic scoring outputs more impactful.

After bombing aways for 5 threes and 22 PTS against Brooklyn on Nov 14, 2025, I asked da Silva about his on-ball development & scalability as he flashed more skills with more usage:

That (off-the-dribble) is part of the game that I am also working on, trying to expand.



Obviously, I have shown a lot of my catch-and-shoot capabilities, but I feel like off the dribble is something that is going to help this team even more.



Being able to create for myself and others. I am going to keep working on that.



I feel like that is going to be something that's going to be something that's going to develop over the next couple of months and years. Tristan da Silva

With Orlando healthy, da Silva provides a sparkplug seventh man versatile offensive forward who should definitely be in the mix for one of the bench spots in the final rotation.



While Franz Wagner remains out, let alone losing Anthony Black to injury in today's matchup, the Magic may need da Silva to do more than spot up for threes and cut off ball the rest of the way.

Due to his ability to score efficiently in different playtypes on and off the ball, along with his ball skills being the total package of dribble pass and shoot, his on and off ball footwork looking fundamentally sound, and his two-way feel for the game helping him jump passing lane gaps to anticipate steals, Tristan da Silva's scalability gives Orlando's offense a versatile sparkplug in any lineup.



