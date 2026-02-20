The Magic's win in Sacramento marks the fifth straight game that Orlando recorded 10+ steals, tying the 3rd-longest streak in team history, via Orlando Magic PR.

Forcing turnovers and converting points off them remains a clear recipe for success for this group.

Orlando also knocked down 27 three-pointers in this one, setting a new franchise record.

It can't be said enough – Orlando hunting threes for its best shooters takes this offense to another level.

The starting wings in Bane, Banchero, Black, and Suggs combined to shoot 17/25 from deep against the Kings, while Jevon Carter, Jett Howard, and Tristan da Silva knocked down 11/15 from downtown off the bench.

Orlando has better shooters than their team numbers suggest; finding the most reliable ways to set up the team's best shooters for open looks as often as possible is the path to offensive foundation.

EVERY made Magic three against the Sacramento Kings!



27 made threes set a new franchise record 🪄 pic.twitter.com/PqQtEO6qrL — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 20, 2026

Jevon Carter is the backup point guard Banchero's been waiting for

Feb 9, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Jevon "Bulldog" Carter fits into this Magic culture a little too seamlessly.

Orlando just picked up another 'Magic guy' who fits into this team like a scaled down carbon copy of the other guard archetypes sharing the backcourt, with Suggs, Black, Bane, and now Carter all bringing that toughness, that tenacity navigating screens, that pesky point-of-attack hustle play mindset, where the Magic can rotate through having one or more "bulldog" on the floor at all times.

In just his second outing with the club, the strong six-footer stepped right into the spotlight and practically stole the show, at least relative to his role.

Paolo Banchero jump shooting through the haters:



30 PTS

65% TS%

5/7 3P

6 AST for 17 PTS



Is Jevon Carter the backup point guard Orlando's been waiting for?



14 PTS

83% TS%

4 AST for 11 PTS pic.twitter.com/qwv5u4O6UA — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) February 20, 2026

Off the bench, Carter scored 14 points with a mark of 83% TS%, knocking down 3 of 5 threes, forcing a steal, and dishing out 4 assists creating another 11 points.

Carter and Paolo Banchero actively looked for each other throughout the night when sharing the court, leading to open looks for the team; Paolo was the beneficiary of one breakaway slam off the steal and look-ahead pass by Carter.

Paolo Banchero finished the night scoring 30 points on 65% TS%, splashing 5/7 threes, and dishing out 6 assists towards 17 points.



Like Cory Joseph last season, Jevon Carter instantly knows where to put the ball when he's running the floor with star scorers and floor-stretching shooters; Carter waltzed into the building and started pushing the pace, pulling up for open threes, connecting passes from good looks for great ones, and finding the open man while purposefully looking to make life easier for his teammates; all traits of a savvy traditional point guard.

Add all that in with Carter's tough-nosed defense, his veteran experience and leadership, his two-way feel, his connective playmaking chops, and his D&3 skills, and the result is a guard that fits right into what this Magic backcourt depth needed to steady the ship when the starters take a seat.

With all the guards healthy and available, how will the team balance utilizing Banchero's playmaking next to 3pt shooters with the play-finishing that could be unlocked when paired with Carter?

Orlando's offense needs the 3pt gravity of its shooters to threaten the defense as much as its downhill drivers, and using Banchero's playmaking to set up the team's best perimeter shooters for open shots is how will they do that as consistently as possible.