Paolo Banchero Frustrated After Magic Loss vs. Pistons

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is waking up hoping to put his past struggles behind him.

Banchero had nine of the team's 19 turnovers in their most recent loss to the Detroit Pistons. Banchero spoke about why that number continued to climb for him against one of the league's best defenses.

“I think it was a couple of bad passes. Trying to give it up to my teammates when maybe I should have just shot it. A couple of those – a travel, an over and back call, so just a bad night. Last game, I had no turnovers. This game I had nine. So, [it’s] pretty frustrating," Banchero said.

Banchero Struggles Against Pesky Pistons Defense

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero shoots against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It's not easy to play against one of the best defenses in the league. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder have a better defensive rating than the Pistons going into the game. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about how the Pistons defended Banchero, which led to forcing a bunch of turnovers.

"I think tonight, you have to credit Detroit with so much of it because of how they play. There’s a reason why they lead the league in... top five in points off turnovers, deflections and steals. So, they’re getting their hand on the basketball at all times. When we get downhill, we have to know guys are reaching and swiping," Mosley said.

"The moment you turn your back, you’re going to have three guys ready to take the basketball from you. You know, we’ve got to create pockets and open space for guys to be able to have outlets. Then we just got to be tighter with the basketball.”

The Magic played well in the first half against the Pistons as they went into the locker room with a seven-point lead. Unfortunately, the turnovers caught up to them and they eventually surrendered the lead to the Pistons.

Banchero was faced with a tough task as a primary ball handler with Anthony Black out due to injury. He often focused too much on making the next pass instead of going up for a shot. He only had 10 attempts from the field during the game, which ranked fourth on the team.

Banchero will have to prove that he can learn from his mistakes when the Magic take on the Washington Wizards in their next game. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.