Paolo Banchero, Magic Slipping in Power Rankings, But Help is on the Way

The Orlando Magic are picking up the pieces after struggling over the last month or so.

The team has found ways to win, but not nearly at a pace that is pushing them up in the standings and the power rankings. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann conducted his weekly power rankings and placed the Magic at number 18, one spot lower than the previous week.

"After beginning February with a tough, 0-2 trip through Oklahoma City and San Antonio, the Magic returned home and took care of business against the Nets and Jazz, improving to 9-1 against the bottom six teams in the league and keeping themselves in contention for a top-six spot in the East," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Magic have a good opportunity to get that point differential in the black this week, closing their pre-break schedule with a pair of home games (their first two meetings of the season) against the Bucks."

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic Struggling in Power Rankings

The teams that rank below the Magic in the power rankings are the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.

A reason for optimism and hope is the fact that the Magic are finally getting healthier. Franz Wagner is set to return to the lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the team has had Jalen Suggs back for the last couple of games. He has been a big factor in helping the Magic grab wins throughout the season.

"Jalen Suggs recorded his first career triple-double (15, 11 and 11) in the win over Brooklyn, adding three steals and four blocks," Schuhmann wrote.

"He then made multiple big plays down the stretch against Utah, draining a 3-pointer for the tie, stripping Isaiah Collier (leading to Desmond Bane’s free throws for the lead), and deflecting an inbounds pass to help seal the win. The Magic remain at their best (plus-7.0 points per 100 possessions) with Suggs on the floor."

The Magic find themselves in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, but they are only 2.5 games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the number six seed, which is the final placement in the standings that will save teams from having to participate in the Play-In tournament.

A pair of games against the struggling Bucks to close out the first half of the season could help the Magic inch closer to the safe zone in the standings.

