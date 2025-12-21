Paolo Banchero is a star, but he is far from a finished product, especially as an offensive player.

So far this season Banchero is averaging 20.9/8.4/4.4 this season while shooting 43.9% from the field. Right around his career average, yet there are two key areas offensively where he is lacking.

Banchero is shooting 25% from three, and currently holds the NBA's 5th worst shooting percentage from the mid-range with 31.1%.

Worst Mid-Range FG% In The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season (Min. 40 Total FGA) :



1. Giannis Antetokounmpo — 22.0%

2. Russell Westbrook — 28.6%

3. Jabari Smith Jr. — 29.3%

4. Lauri Markkanen — 29.8%

5. Paolo Banchero — 31.1%

Lower the Volume and Play to Strengths

Both of those are career lows for Banchero --although dealing with injury-- Banchero was supposed to grow this year, take the next step as a potential MVP and All-NBA candidate, but instead his offense has regressed.

For now, Banchero needs to go back to his strengths, play to his slashing and playmaking capabilities. His jumper is not there, his shooting percentages show it, and it gets worse as you break it down by side.

Banchero clearly favors the center to right side of the floor offensively shooting 52.9% (69.7% of total makes) from the center, 37.3% from the right (18.5% of total makes), and a terrible 25.5% (11.8% of total makes).

His three-point shot is actually the worst from the top of the key as the center of the floor is highest due to his slashing abilities. Going left to right, from three he shoots 21.4, 15.4 and 32.3 percent.

Paolo Banchero Last 3 Games:

24.7 ppg

11.0 rpg

7.3 apg

1.4 spg+bpg

11 FTA per game



Shooting 41% from field and 6.7% from three (1/15)



So, while Banchero has to improve as a shooter to elevate his game, playing to his strengths would be of great help to the Magic. Lower the volume from beyond the arc and in the mid-range, and increase the efficiency, look for open looks for his teammates, and continue to make an impact defensively.

Not Just Banchero

Another Magic player on that list is Desmond Bane. Bane is much better than Banchero from beyond the arc and good around the rim and also struggles in the mid range. The Magic need to lower their volume in the mid range and continue with the drive and kicks to open looks on the outside.

While the Magic have areas to improve and health remains a priority, they are 16-12. A great place to be for a team that can still improve offensively. The Magic currently boast a 34.2% three point percentage as a team, 26th in the league, and look to improve. But non the less, the win column is what is most important and winning while having room to improve has to be a good sign for coach Mosley and the Magic.

