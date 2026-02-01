Desmond Bane Sends Call to Action For Magic

The Orlando Magic are building a reputation around the league as one of the more physical squads in the NBA.

That was apparent in the Magic's 130-120 win against the Toronto Raptors inside the Kia Center. Magic guard Desmond Bane is taking on the role as the head of the snake in this department, and he is making his presence known.

“Yeah, it was exactly what I thought it was going to be. You know, I mean, they’re playing physical. We’re playing physical. There was a couple of times where the Raptors [were] complaining to the refs, you know, saying ‘we’re both physical teams. Let us play’ and, you know, I thought we matched it and exceeded it at times, and you know, that’s why we came out on top," Bane said.

Magic Need to Continue Being Physical

When the Magic had the number two defense in the NBA last season, many viewed them as one of the more physical teams in the NBA. Now that they have fallen off a bit on defense and added some of that energy on the offensive end, they don't have the same reputation anymore. That is going to need to change as the regular season starts to wind down in the playoffs. That physical brand of basketball is much more prevalent, and the Magic have to adopt that mindset.

Desmond Bane is a player who has gotten into some hot water at points during the season for his physical style of play, rubbing some people the wrong way, like OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks. However, it sparks something within the Magic that needs to be taken note of.

The Magic are viewed as one of the teams that are underwhelming in the Eastern Conference at the moment, and they need to take that personally. The Magic need to play with the edge that many expect them to have because teams will beat them in that category as the season winds down.

Part of the reason why the Magic might not be playing as physical could be due to the amount of injuries they have had over the course of the season. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs have all missed double-digit games due to injury, and that affects how they attack games, but with the playoffs inching closer, it's possible that the edge may come back out as the season progresses.

