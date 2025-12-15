Paolo Banchero is finding stride after slow start post-injury

The Orlando Magic have had to navigate around multiple injuries to begin the 2025-26 season.

As part of the process, however, is integrating said player's back into the rotation without disrupting any flow. When it involves arguably the team's best player -- in Paolo Banchero's case -- it's even a trickier process.

Upon his return from a groin injury that sidelined him 10 games, it was a slow start for Banchero. In his first game against the Miami Heat, he scored just nine points in 20 minutes while scoring 16 and 18, respectively, in the following two games.

But Saturday's Emirates Cup semifinals against the New York Knicks felt like the first real stamp since his return, especially in the second half, when he scored 17 of his 25 points.

"I'm feeling better every game," he said after the Magic's 132-120 loss Saturday. "Not really thinking as much in terms thinking about the injury. I think I started a little slow. Started to get involved more as the game went on.

"I feel like I got to the rim pretty well. I want to get to the line a little more. A little loose with the ball at times. But I've been feeling better and better every game. Hopefully, I can continue to find my spots out there and continue to play within the team."

Magic will need an aggressive Paolo Banchero:

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) gestures after making a three point shot in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen how long the Magic will be without guard Jalen Suggs, who suffered a left hip injury in the third quarter of their 12-point loss to New York. Orlando is already without Franz Wagner (ankle sprain), so they are going to need Banchero to be ultra-aggressive when he's on the floor.

"Honestly, I thought he was great because he was just trying to find the rhythm, trying to find a way to stay within the flow of the game [by] making the simple play, making the easy read," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "I thought he just let the game come to him and just made his way through."

Before his injury, Banchero's modified shot diet -- increased rim frequency with decreased long 2 frequency -- bore fruit. It can't just be Anthony Black and Desmond Bane -- Banchero must factor in as Orlando's head of the snake offensively while also assuming increased responsibility defensively.

We will see what it looks like later this week. The Magic return to the court Thursday against the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. EST, the start of a four-game road trip.

