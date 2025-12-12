The Orlando Magic are 15-10 and in Vegas for the NBA Cup semi-final.

The Magic are sporting a top 5 defense (111.5 defensive rating)

The Magic are a top 12 offense.

The Orlando Magic are contenders.

The Orlando Magic's start has earned them a fair B+ grade in Bleacher Report's latest write up:

"A jump from 27th in offense last year to 11th this season has been a huge improvement for the Orlando Magic, a team that is still posting an elite defense (111.5 rating, No. 5 overall).



Desmond Bane has helped cover for injuries to Paolo Banchero and now Franz Wagner with his 19.0 points and 4.5 assists per game. Tristan da Silva has made a second-year leap and Anthony Black continues to improve.



Orlando still needs more shooting, though, as it ranks just 27th in made threes per game (11.4) while none of its top-seven players in three-point attempts are shooting above 37.8 percent from deep.



A 15-10 record and four seed in the East is a nice start, but there's still work to be done offensively." Greg Swartz

A B+ is a more than fair rating and it perfectly exemplifies the Magic's start. A great start with room to grow.

The Magic acquired Desmond Bane this offseason in hopes of revamping the offense. Bane was seen as the missing piece to a team that had already built a young core surrounded on coach Mosley's defensive philosophy, and he has proven to be just that.

With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both missing time, the Magic have yet to play at their full strength, and Desmond Bane has propelled the Magic.

Desmond Bane has the most 35-point games by a Magic guard in a season since TMac in 2004. pic.twitter.com/QGzwEm4O3u — Real Sports (@realapp) December 10, 2025

Bane's start isn't the only thing going right in Orlando either. Tristan da Silva has taken a second-year leap, going from 7 points to ten, improving his three-point percentage by 4%, and has shown great growth defensively.

Beyond da Silva goes Anthony Black's great start, especially defensively, and the great depth that the Magic showcase nigh in and night out.

Wendell Carter Jr, Goga Bitadze, and Jonathan Isaac have shown the ability to produce on any given night. Jalen Suggs looks great returning from injury, and the Magic have yet to tap into their young playmakers in Jett Howard, Noah Penda, and Jase Richardson.

The Magic are in such a great spot not only for this season but the future. They have a big three, they have depth, and they have assets if they decide they need a consolation trade.

A B+ perfectly captures the Magic's start, and they have plenty to build on, starting with the NBA Cup semifinal match against the Knicks in Vegas.