Ranking the Orlando Magic's Best Trade Deadline Options

The Orlando Magic could handle the NBA trade deadline, a handful of ways.

They could look to buy for a win-now move that helps them compete the rest of the way this season; they could look to sell to shed some salary on the way to ducking the tax; or they could put together one big wild consolidation trade offer for the biggest name on the market.

What should the little blue-and-white pinstriped engine that could do next?

The Orlando Magic have 3 NBA Trade Deadline Eve Wishes

3. Cut Salary

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA;

Look, just because Stuff The Magic Dragon gets a go-kart doesn't mean the Magic can afford one for everyone on the team.



There are sacrifices teams have to make, good intentions that have to be walked back, mistakes that have to be fixed, and sometimes simply salary that has to be cut to avoid financial penalties.



It's been widely reported that at least one veteran role player between Tyus Jones, Jonathan Isaac, and Goga Bitadze could be on the move.



Another name to watch potentially be shopped is prospect Jett Howard, who hasn't cracked consistent minutes in Jamahl Mosley's rotation.

2. Find another steady hand to run the show

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;

The Magic could look to accomplish multiple goals at once by upgrading their rotation and saving enough salary to duck the tax.



One example could be a trade like the one below: sending veteran Jonathan Isaac and prospect shooter Jett Howard for proven sniper Malik Monk.



Not only is Malik Monk a knockdown 3pt shooter on and off the ball, hitting 37% 3P% on 2 pull-up threes and 46% 3P% on 3 catch-and-shoot triples on the season. Monk is scoring 0.94 PPP on over 3 pick-and-rolls per game.



A reliable scorer and long-distance marksman, Monk is also an underrated playmaker who can flow right into Orlando's handoff-heavy drive-and-kick offense that the Magic already run.



Malik's offensive scalability allows him to fill any role this Magic team needs.



Monk can play off the ball with the starters as a floor-spacing closeout-attacking high-flying dunker similar to the role of Black next to the starters.



Monk can play on the ball with the backups when the starters are healthy, unleashing his playmaking prowess in pick-and-roll and running into handoffs as an overqualified creator on the second unit.



Malik Monk is a starter-level offensive option Orlando could utilize off the bench as a super sixth man, a spot-starter fill-in, and a hot hand closer.



This move would alleviate playmaking and floorspacing issues for a Magic team that desperately needs to grease the wheels of its halfcourt offense.



Did I mention Orlando could duck the tax and save money while doing it?



fake trade | Fanspo

1. The consolidation trade to end all consolidation trades

Feb 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA;

The Magic have one of the brightest young cores in the league.



One of the league's premier superstars, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has reportedly requested a trade.



When it comes to enticing prospects, the Magic could technically make as competitive of an offer as just about any team in the league.



Would Orlando be willing to give up its young core they've so patiently built to make a win now move for The Greek Freak, a player that John Hammond once credited Jeff Weltman for early scouting as a draft prospect, both of whom built this current iteration of the Magic?



It's unlikely the Magic hit the big red button this season, but if Orlando ever did want to go big fish hunting, they have the bait to reel one in.



Some other big fish names Orlando could target could include the Pelicans' high-flying Trey Murphy to defensive stalwart Herb Jones, or the Thunder potentially shopping Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein.



If Orlando can find the right trade target, one way they could upgrade the roster to be more competitive now without sacrificing the future would be some form of a consolidation trade offering some of its young talent for a proven commodity.