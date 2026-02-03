Orlando Magic NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, and Updates

Welcome to the official Orlando Magic trade rumor watch party.

We’ll be serving an all-you-can-tweet buffet of breaking news, trade rumors, inklings, rumblings, and murmurs circulating around the Orlando Magic as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Check back in as the deadline approaches to keep up-to-date on all things Orlando Magic Trade Rumors.

"I do think they're making a move at the deadline... a Salary Dump... find a way to get under the tax...



They are going to hit the buyout market, depending how far under the tax they get... they're going to fill that 14th & 15th roster spot at some point"



- @philiprr_OMD shares… pic.twitter.com/OzoZrLdpCQ — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) January 22, 2026

January Orlando Magic Trade Rumors

Orlando Magic Insider Phillip Rossman-Reich shared on my podcast, Learning Basketball, that he does expect the Magic to make a move before the deadline, just maybe not with as big of a bang that fans might hope.



Phil said, "I do think they're making a move at the deadline... a Salary Dump... to find a way to get under the tax... They are going to hit the buyout market, depending how far under the tax they get... they're going to fill that 14th & 15th roster spot at some point"

Players that the Orlando Magic have made available at the NBA trade deadline, per @BrettSiegelNBA :



Goga Bitadze

Tyus Jones

Jonathan Isaac pic.twitter.com/4FfddTE9US — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) February 2, 2026

The names making the rounds as rumored trade candidates for Orlando are Tyus Jones, Jonathan Isaac, and Goga Bitadze, for a variety of reasons – inconsistent single-sided impact, replacements waiting in the wing, and not being young enough to be considered a part of the young core.

While any of these individuals could still contribute to the Magic's playoff rotation going forward, they have been circled as the likeliest trade candidate, with prospect Jett Howard looking like the only other available young prospect, save for a monumental shakeup.

People around the league believe a Karl-Anthony Towns trade isn’t off the table, The Athletic says, and the market thinks so too 👀



The Knicks have discussed potential Towns deals with teams, including the Grizzlies, Magic and Hornets, Newsday’s Steve Popper reports.



Towns’… pic.twitter.com/cKtsFIxdmT — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) January 22, 2026

Another name linked to the Orlando Magic in January was New York Knicks Center Karl-Anthony Towns; however, it's unclear if the Magic would be the team trading for the sharpshooting big man or just facilitating the deal as a third team to accomplish the goal of shedding salary to duck the tax.

Trading key players like Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. for an offensive-minded big like Towns would be a step away from Orlando's two-way identity and a step backwards for the team culture, so it would be a very dramatic change in direction for a team still hunting its identity since the Bane acquisition.

Would Orlando's patient front office suddenly blow things up halfway into an injury-riddled season before season how this young team looks together when complete? Highly doubtful

Expect the Magic to keep most of their roster in tact as they navigate injuries while most likely just dumping one veteran player before the deadline to duck the tax.

