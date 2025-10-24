Scoring Off Turnovers among 3 Keys to victory as Orlando hosts the Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks made major moves this summer to upgrade the team's roster, further flanking an uber talented scoring creator in Trae Young with lengthy two-way versatility.
The collection of talent is clear as day; the next question is how quickly this group gels.
On paper these players can fit together, complement each other, and may even create a sum larger than its parts.
What should the Magic's 3 primary game plan goals in tonight's matchup against this new-look Atlanta squad?
1. Make life difficult for Trae Young
In their opening day loss to Toronto, Trae scored 22 PTS with 5 AST (2 TO) and 1 STL on 56% TS% hitting 11/13 FT.
The best pick-and-pop threat Trae's ever played with, Kristaps Porzingis, made an immediate impact, drilling 4/7 3P for 20 PTS.
Through one game, the gameplan still must start with containing or at least slowing down what the other team does best; for years that meant trying to contain Trae as a scorer without giving away the pass, aka slowing him down with one defender without asking others to leave their man to help.
Now, teams have more versatile Hawks scorers and defenders in the frontcourt to deal with – Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis, Onyeka Okongwu, Zaccharie Risacher, Asa Newell.
Then the backcourt is full of complementary depth: Dyson Daniels' defense, Luke Kennard's 3pt spacing, Nickeil Alexander-Walker's two-way feel.
First things first: Cut off the head of the snake.
2. Jalen Suggs Pick Six 4pt Swings & 2nd Chance Points
In a game with 10 lead changes that was tied 13 times, two big differences in Orlando's opening day victory over Miami were the Magic's margin in 2nd Chance Points and Points Off Turnovers.
Crashing the glass will remain a priority for this team all season, as the roster is built to be strong, tall, big at every position in one way or another.
Another huge swing factor for this team is wreaking havoc when it matters most, forcing turnovers, and scoring quickly off of them.
The data viz above (small sample alert) shows team leaders in two miscellaneous scoring categories after every team's first game or two.
Note that Orlando's 25 Points Off Turnovers against Miami is a per game average that would lead the league if it were to continue. The 8pt margin in 2nd Chance Points was huge against the Heat, a common theme throughout the preseason, with Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze making impact putbacks and offensive boards.
Down by four with five to play, Orlando saw a block from Paolo, a steal from Suggs, with one block and five boards (!) from Wendell, hustling for winning plays.
Suggs averages a Pick Six and a chasedown block every game at this point. His fellow backcourt dawg Desmond Bane is diving for loose balls already.
Franz and Black are elite perimeter defenders with high two-way feel for the game. Goga, Wendell, Isaac always protect the rim.
The Magic's defense is built on rebounding and forcing turnovers; cashing in on the easy scoring opportunities those create makes a huge difference on the margins.
3. Slow down Jalen Johnson
The Hawks may be 0-1, but it wasn't because of Jalen Johnson:
22 PTS - 8 AST (3 TO) - 7 REB - 1 BLK -1 STL on 63% TS% against the Raptors.
On defense, sometimes you have to give up one thing to plug a hole elsewhere, like a crew trying to save a sinking ship.
Orlando should prioritize containing Trae Young and Jalen Johnson as offensive hubs. How? By fully loading their incredible 1-on-1 defenders using single coverage with a smidge of active hands off-ball help.
The Magic have multiple impact defenders to guard either Atlanta scorer at any time to mix up the look, add confusion.
Orlando can utilize Suggs, Bane, Franz, Black, and even Isaac at point of attack to guard Trae Young throughout the game.
Franz, Isaac, Black, Wendell, Goga, Paolo, and da Silva are all suitable options to defend Jalen Johnson at different moments.
The goal is to not fully double either Hawks star where others are left wide open. Make the role players beat you, but don't let Trae and Jalen create easy looks for teammates by drawing extra defenders, make them work for a tough shot through the buzzer every possession.