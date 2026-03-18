Led by an MVP-like performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder earned a 113-108 win over the Orlando Magic, playing their fifth game in seven nights, inside Kia Center. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Paolo Banchero bounces back:

Mar 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) controls the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In the Magic's 12-point loss against the Atlanta Hawks, Banchero, who's been the team's best player since the All-Star break, was very disappointing. He bounced back strongly in their five-point loss to the reigning champions.

For a while, Banchero and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were dueling back and forth. Banchero couldn't quite match Gilgeous-Alexander's 40-point performance, but he still had a 32 point, 10-rebound double-double on 12-of-21 shooting and 3-of-6 from deep.

He was getting to the paint much more over the final three quarters, where he scored 12 of his 32 points (6-12 FG). Furthermore, Banchero looked more aggressive and decisive than he did against Atlanta. That came with the help of better ball movement -- a necessity to beat Oklahoma City.

Even though they didn't win, it was encouraging to see him look more comfortable against the NBA's top defense.

Magic flips script after rough start, but still not enough:

Mar 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) knocks the ball from Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

To be the best, you have to be the best.

And to beat the best, you have to knock them out.

In the 15 or so minutes, the Thunder knocked the Magic out ... until Orlando awakened and ended the final 6:25 minutes on a 23-5 run, which began with back-to-back threes from Jevon Carter.

Shots were falling for the Magic that weren't falling to begin the game. Though they were also moving the ball better and elevated the physicality defensively -- while also baiting Oklahoma City (looking at you, Lu Dort) into shots.

Orlando cut the Magic's deficit to one before halftime and kept it close for the rest of the game. But the Thunder evidently pulled away down the stretch (Thunder led by 11 with 8.5 seconds left), spearheaded by Gilgeous-Alexander, despite the Magic nearly doubling up OKC (17-9) from 3-point range.

It will get easier for Orlando, but not by much:

Mar 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City, who improved to 54-15 with nine straight wins as a result to their win inside Kia Center, was never going to be easy foe, especially on the second night of a back-to-back. The Magic have been good in those situations this season, but the obstacle was too high to hurdle.

They will face a surging Charlotte Hornets, who crushed the Miami Heat by 30, plus the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers over their next two games. With 14 games left, every game is as important as the last one. And the road will only get slightly easier from here as the chase continues to heat up.