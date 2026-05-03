This 2026 Playoff Series between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons is starting to strikingly resemble the 2003 Playoff Series between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons.

After building 3-1 leads, each iteration of the Magic lost two straight, with Detroit forcing a Game 7 both times. Orlando wasted big scoring performances from Tracy McGrady back then, as the Magic did with Paolo Banchero in Game 5 this time around.

In 2003, the series ended with a Detroit 3-1 comeback, securing Orlando's playoff collapse. Doc Rivers, Orlando's Head Coach at the time and former Coach of the Year by then, would be fired 11 games into the following season.

What does 2026 have in store for Magic basketball fans? Will Detroit do the job again, hosting the Magic for Game 7 after stealing back home court advantage by winning Game 6 on the road? Or can Orlando surprise the basketball world one last time for one final twist of fate?

Pistons vs Magic… the 2003 script is looking VERY familiar 👀 pic.twitter.com/yII0AdW3RG — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) May 2, 2026

Everybody has a plan until punched in the face

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

As Mike Tyson famously said, "everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face."

So, what version of this Magic team will fans see in Game 7?



The chest-beating proud defensive club who attacks the paint to spray it out, who plays team-first basketball on both sides of the floor, who wills turnovers, forces stops, and scores off them?



Or the team that lets go of the rope in a game of runs after the first time they get hit in the mouth?

While everyone is and should be upset about how the Game 6 collapse went down, the team's mindset was in a good place in terms of washing off the loss and shifting focus to Game 7, where the highest of stakes are waiting.

After Game 6, I asked Paolo how he can help stabilize the Magic's offense in overwhelming moments when the offense grinds into a tough shot making contest; Banchero said, "I wish I had some complex answer... but sometimes the game just goes that way..."

I asked Paolo Banchero how he can stabilize the Magic’s offense with ball movement during bad runs:



“It’s the Playoffs…



This series has been a slugfest⁰⁰So, I wish I had some complex answer… what action or whatever ball movement, but sometimes the game just goes that way…” pic.twitter.com/IjoYVz1Niz — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) May 2, 2026

Orlando must settle down when things get loud and remember their winning principles – defensive energy forcing stops; paint and spray offense; attack the rack, move the ball, rotate hard.

We saw how great this Magic team could be when near full strength with Franz Wagner's elite big wing impact available helping build the initial 3-1 lead this series.

Missing Wagner since then, Orlando lost one of its most stabilizing, consistent two-way forces; it is no surprise this team has reverted to some losing ways without him.

The Magic simply have a different team identity without Wagner, one that doesn’t get stops or create good looks quite as easily; like any team losing arguably its most impactful two-way player, losing Wagner destabilizes this Magic team on both sides, making them more reliant on tough shot making, while losing their most reliable drive-and-kick engine and their elite big wing defender.

DETROIT'S DEFENSE WENT OFF IN THE 2ND HALF COMEBACK!



😤 5 STL

😤 8 BLK



Game 7: Sunday, 3:30pm/et on ABC https://t.co/vAYSJ9MAqT pic.twitter.com/AR1jaJBhhB — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2026

The Magic are right to also credit Detroit for their second half energy with the season on the line.

Cunningham told reporters after the game the halftime locker room was pretty quiet other than Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart hyping up the team like “we’re going to keep fighting, go down swinging”.

Then, in the third quarter, Ausar Thompson and Paul Reed started flying around like they had just chugged a $12 refillable souvenir cup of Mountain Dew and put the lid on the rim the rest of the game with frenetic chaotic-good energy on every defensive possession the rest of the way.

Detroit disrupted the Magic’s initial actions until Orlando seemed to give up on the gameplan and go down firing with an impressive 23 straight missed field goal attempts.

I asked Magic HC Jamahl Mosley how he handles adjustments during that run and before Game 7:⁰⁰“Detroit did a helluva job… they turned up the heat… sped us up… got us out of our sets early.



The first half… you can lean your hat on…



We are somewhere in the middle…” pic.twitter.com/rn0yb5wwCy — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) May 2, 2026

Jamahl Mosley told me after the game what Orlando can learn and how they can adjust from this loss:

I think Detroit did a helluva job.



They turned up the heat, they sped us up, they got us out of our sets early.



As we are getting downhill, they are collapsing, we are spraying, we did have some early, easy looks.



But again, the ability to do it in the first half, is something you can lean your hat on a little bit, the defensive mentality, the offensive sharing the basketball, moving it, the shotmaking – so, you are somewhere in the middle.



And I think that is something we have to register and understand, we are somewhere in the middle, that you can go and figure out a way to get Game 7 in Detroit. Jamahl Mosley

In Orlando's late-season win over the Pistons when missing Franz Wagner, Banchero stepped up for Orlando in a key way: Paolo took the responsibility of defending Cade Cunningham, forcing him into tough shots all night, helping his team secure victory.

Will the Magic try this strategy in Game 7? Could they make any other changes, like dusting off rookie Noah Penda for his first playoff action to use his big wing defense on Cade even though the stakes are high?

Still a Card for Orlando to Play?

There's one idea the Magic haven't tried since the regular season: Point Center Paolo.

While Franz was the key big wing in unlocking The Magic's Death Lineup, playing Banchero at Center could provide Orlando a few benefits.

If your team is already losing the rebounding battle with your bigs, you're missing free throws at the line, and you're having trouble scoring at the rim due to a packed paint and the opposing team's elite rim-protection, then maybe it's time to stop trying to beat brute strength with brute strength, and time to start countering size with speed and space.



Orlando could draw those bigs away from the rim with more floor-spacing ball-handlers in a 5-out lineup of guards and wings around Banchero, which could open up the paint for more drives, create more open threes for the team's best perimeter shooters, and lead to more long rebounds.



By taking more threes and generating more long rebounds, Orlando suddenly flips the Pistons' strengths against them, creating much higher volatility in their own shotmaking and rebound location while reducing the impact of Detroit's rim-protectors with them stuck defending in the corners.

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) reacts after dunking the ball during the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

While this strategy isn't meant to fix all of the Magic's issues at once, maybe there's a small-ball lineup Orlando could rely on in a pinch when in need of a burst of scoring off turnovers and paint-and-spray threes.

A 5-out lineup of the team's best available floor-spacing ball-handlers flanking Banchero who make two-way team-first plays, like Jalen Suggs-Desmond Bane-Anthony Black on the perimeter plus one of Jamal Cain, Tristan da Silva, or even Noah Penda playing some four in these units, spacing the floor with 5 guys who can dribble, pass, shoot, make quick team-first decisions, move off ball, and hold their own defensively.

Orlando will likely try to win this in the trenches, as both teams have looked to do all series, sharing similar strengths in toughness and goals of owning the paint; but, instead of grinding out a Game 7 win with brute force on small hustle play margins, maybe the team that finds better floor spacing to counter these battles between brutes is what could be the difference that ends this war of attrition.