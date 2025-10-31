Surprise standouts lead Magic to victory, other grades from win vs Hornets
The Orlando Magic were finally able to get back on track with a win against the Charlotte Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back. The team played its best defense of the season, holding the Hornets to 107 points, the lowest total by any team against the Magic so far this season. Additionally, the ball moved well, with the team having 29 assists on 45 made shots. The ball movement led to better looks, and the team hit 16 three pointers, nearly doubling their season average of 8.8 coming into the game. Many players excelled in the win, let’s take a look at how they graded.
Anthony Black got his first start of the season and subsequently had his best game of the year. 20 points on over 60% shooting with excellent defense is everything you can ask from him on a night where they had no Jalen Suggs. He also shot the deep ball well, going 3/6 from deep. With his size, Black creates a unique challenge for opposing guards, and if he can sustain this level of shooting, he’s the perfect 3rd guard in the rotation behind Suggs and Bane.
Paolo Banchero also had his best game of the season, flirting with a triple-double with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists. Coach Mose emphasized the playmaking of Banchero this season, noting how it could be one of the keys that help unlock this team’s offense. While his struggles from the free-throw line continued, he shot the ball very efficiently at a 66% clip. More notable than the shooting, if Banchero can sustain this level of playmaking, he will be able to develop further into a superstar who makes everyone around him better.
Desmond Bane had his best playmaking game of the year, getting 7 assists tonight. Although he didn’t score the ball particularly well, Bane showcased the layers to his game tonight. His point of attack defense was solid, and he also helped add a few rebounds on the defensive and offensive glass. We still haven’t gotten the Desmond Bane game yet, but the signs are pointing to him having that outburst soon.
Tristan da Silva did exactly what we asked of him in our last report card, scoring more while maintaining solid efficiency. He was also able to get to the free throw line a season high 6 times on the night. The Magic’s 6th man has been doing what they need from him, giving the team a spark off the bench with solid defense.
What can we say about Franz Wagner that we haven’t said about him this year? He’s been the Magic’s most consistent player by far and, much like da Silva, has the versatility to play with many different lineups. He led the team in scoring and was able to continue his early-season stroke from three.