The Magic's unsung hero doubles as their highest volume dunker

While Orlando Magic Centers tend be seen as Superman moonlighting as a basketball player, their current Center is showing up in a role that looks a little more like Batman.

When Orlando needs someone to clean up a mess, they simply throw the Wendell Carter Jr. spotlight into the air.

Whether its crashing the offensive glass for strong slam putbacks, staying ready to finish any play rolling to the rack, lurking underneath the dunker spot for lobs, spreading the floor off ball for threes, or simply switching onto any defensive assignment the team asks of him on any given possession, Wendell Carter Jr. consistently fills whatever role this Magic team needs from him.

Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando’s Unsung Hero

Jan 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) react after basket against the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at Kia Center.

After the win against the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Head Coach Jamahl Mosley praised the Magic's starting big man for doing the dirty work for this team without a complaint:

The unsung hero to me in this is Wendell Carter Jr.



Didn't say a word, guarded how he needed to guard, rebounded when he needed to rebound.



And then he got rewarded just for being underneath the basket, but he never said a word.



He just did his job, which he does every single night consistently, and that's what we continue to need from him. Jamahl Mosley

“We call him Beast… that boy a BEAST!” - Desmond Bane is HYPED for Wendell Carter Jr. after Wendell threw down 5 Dunks vs. Toronto 🤣



Wendell now leads Orlando in Total Dunks on the season. How?



Carter credits: “My teammates finding me. Being aggressive in those moments.” pic.twitter.com/77gYt0xNLw — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 31, 2026

Desmond Bane says, "We call him Beast. That boy a BEAST!"

Desmond and Wendell walked into the Magic - Raptors postgame presser celebrating the fact that Wendell threw down a whopping five slam dunks on the night.

Wendell Carter Jr. serves as the ultimate connective play-finisher for this Magic team; a handoff hub rim-roller elbow playmaker who can hit the backdoor baseline cutter off a fake handoff, set strong screens with sound timing and footwork, and roll hard in pick-and-roll for alley-oops while simultaneously threatening the pick-and-pop for catch-and-shoot threes.





Carter's all-around off-ball game on offense complements Orlando's loads of scorers and creators to complete actions, create advantages, and execute plays like DHOs and Pick-and-Roll sets.



Carter's scoring efficiency, (61% TS%) 2pt efficiency, (61% 2P%) 3pt scoring rate, (402 3PAr) and 3pt efficiency (35% 3P%) are not quite career-highs, but are as overall efficient of a scoring profile as any season that Carter's had thus far in his career.

Wendell is one reason Orlando has such strong rebounding numbers as a team, as he boxes out his man to help others secure rebounds.



When he is in position to pull down the rebound himself, he often finishes strong on putbacks, ranking 27th in Putback Volume and 43rd in Putback efficiency by points per possession.

Throwing down a total of 58 dunks so far this season now ranks Wendell as the Orlando Magic's leader in total dunks after recently eclipsing the high-flying Anthony Black.

I asked Wendell what he credited for his team-leading play-finishing production this season:



Carter credits, "my teammates finding me, being aggressive in those moments.”



Wendell Carter Jr.'s game defines two-way versatility when it comes to switchable smart defense and off-ball play-finishing skills.

If Jalen Suggs is the heart and soul of the defense, Wendell Carter Jr. is a rock this team can count on night and night out to show up, do the dirty work, never complain, and help the team stay strong on both ends.

