

The two Orlando Magic players best suited for the play style of NBA Jam this season may shock you.

That's right, while stars Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero reap the glory of being featured on NBA Jam style t-shirts for their excellent superstar scoring abilities, there are actually 2+ other Orlando Magic teammates who have a game more suited for NBA Jam.

NBA Jam is a timeless arcade basketball video game that prioritizes two things – dunks and threes.

While the premise is for maximum excitement value for video game players at arcades and bars, there's actually something to the idea of efficiency when it comes to those two shots, seeing as they two of the most efficient shots in the sport of basketball and they both Dunks and 3PM happen to reflect two key attributes in basketball players – athleticism and shooting.

When the name of the game is dunks and threes, it's actually a breakout guard and reliable big man who hold the top two spots for this Magic team.

2026 NBA Leaders - Dunks & Threes | MANDATORY CREDIT: Ryan Kaminski/@BeyondTheRK

Drumroll, please... The two most-NBA Jam-ready Orlando Magic players this season are Anthony Black and Wendell Carter Jr.!

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dunks during the second half against the Miami Heat at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

In a surprise twist, its not the superstar downhill big wing scorers who rack up the most dunks and threes, but the closeout-attacking play-finishing off-ball movers who spread the floor from deep.

While Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner certainly are the scoring creator hub who generally set up others for threes and dunks, its Anthony Black and Wendell Carter Jr. this season who are converting most often via these two specific shot types.

Anthony Black leads all Orlando Magic players with 112 Dunks & Threes in total on the season, ranking T-42nd in the NBA.

Top-50 Dunks & Threes NBA Leaders | MANDATORY CREDIT: Ryan Kaminski/@BeyondTheRK

Wendell Carter Jr. is not far behind with 99 Dunks & Threes in his own right, ranking T-64th in the NBA.

2026 NBA Leaders - Dunks & Threes for Orlando Magic | MANDTORY CREDIT: Ryan Kaminski/@BeyondTheRK

Here's the 8 Magic players with at least 30+ total Dunks & 3PM on the season:



1) 112 - Anthony Black (44 Dunks + 68 3PM)

2) 99 - Wendell Carter Jr. (50 Dunks + 49 3PM)

3) 73 - Tristan Da Silva (16 Dunks + 57 3PM)

4) 70 - Desmond Bane (1 Dunks + 69 3PM)

5) 52 - Paolo Banchero (20 Dunks + 32 3PM)

6) 50 - Franz Wagner (11 Dunks + 39 3PM)

7) 49 - Jalen Suggs (5 Dunks + 44 3PM

8) 47 - Goga Bitadze (45 Dunks + 2 3PM)



Banchero and Wagner slipping to fifth and sixth respectively in these stats may surprise some, given both are the primary ball-handling downhill big wing forces for Orlando who often hit 3pt shots.

This season, though, both have missed significant time to injury and spent a lot of time recovering into their full athletic powers.

More relevant may be that as Orlando's primary initiators, they are the ones creating these types of shots for others, along with Bane, Suggs, and Black who are all creating the initial advantage that draws in the defense that creates the open scoring opportunity from deep or at the rim for the team.

Wendell Carter Jr. is always throwing down alley-oop lobs in pick-and-roll, popping out for threes off other picks, and lurking in the dunker spot for putback slams and dumpoff dishes for dunks.

Anthony Black does a mix of everything on and off the ball, spreading the floor to attack closeouts as a secondary option off the primary attack from Banchero, Wagner, or Bane.



AB uses his start-stop body control, confident handles, and explosive athletic footwork to glide to the rim, fly up for driveby rim-rockers, and spread the floor from three on and off the ball as one of Orlando's best shooters on the season.

Tristan da Silva is another player who primarily sees his scoring opportunities via attacking closeouts off the creation of Orlando's stars, leading da Silva to rack up dunks and threes off cuts, catch-and-shoots, and off-ball relocation.

Desmond Bane is Orlando's most nuclear 3pt shooter who earned himself the fourth spot on this list despite only throwing down one dunk on the season.

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero rack up dunks and threes within the flow of the offense, but often look to drive to the rack for rim finishes or pull-up for midrange jumpers and post up counters while drawing a ton of fouls and racking up a ton of kickouts as the team's offensive engines.

I visualized every NBA Player's Shot Diet categorizing each shot into three options: Dunks, Threes, and Other, to see the landscape of how players rack up their scoring in those three key areas.



Bane can be found on the far left with the 3pt shooters, Paolo and Franz are attacking downhill with a mix of both at the top.



Anthony Black and Wendell Carter Jr. can be seen near the middle, implying a fairly three-way split between the three shot categories, implying their scoring profile are the most versatile on Orlando.

NBA Jam Shot Diet 2026 | MANDATORY CREDIT: Ryan Kaminski/@BeyondTheRK

With Anthony Black and Wendell Carter Jr. becoming kings of the dunks and threes in Orlando, it might be time to update the tee-shirts.

Who would be the best current Magic NBA Jam Players?



2026 Orlando Magic Leaders in Dunks & Threes:



Anthony Black leads the Orlando Magic with 112 Dunks & Threes, ranking T-42nd in the NBA



Wendell Carter Jr. is right behind AB with 99 Dunks & Threes, ranking T-64th in the NBA https://t.co/GGCnadaddR pic.twitter.com/27KZ89MLd7 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 20, 2026

Read More Orlando Magic News