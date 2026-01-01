With 2026 right around the corner, the On SI team asked and answered one simple question for Orlando's season entering the new year...

Who is The Most Important Magic Player heading into 2026 for this Orlando season?

Austin Dobbins

Paolo Banchero is the most important player for the Magic in 2026.



If he can take the next step as a scorer, improving upon his shooting capabilities; his mid range shooting percentage in the low thirties and 23.8% from three just won't cut it.



Banchero either needs to lower his volume and play to his strengths or refine his jump shot. If he can do that, paired with the Magic being healthy, they will be tough to beat.

Major Passons (Heat On SI)

I think the best players tend to also be the most important players. In this case I would argue that means Franz Wagner is their most important player.



Wagner is sensational and strikes more fear into my heart than anyone else on the Magic by far.



When Wagner is at his best the whole Magic team elevates to a new level because of his ability to not only get himself buckets, but set up teammates with beautiful passes. He can do a little bit of everything on the court and is one of the most underrated players in the league.

Ryan Kaminski

Jalen Suggs staying healthy might be as important as anything for Orlando.



This Magic team has an absurd net rating swing with Suggs on the floor; no matter which combination you pair him with, Suggs helps win basketball games.



Orlando finding a healthy rotation for a sustainable period of time can help this team finally click at their maximum powers.



Suggs has fully evolved into this Magic team's point guard, their primary point-of-attack defender, and a knockdown 3pt shooter on top of his bully ball scoring, quarterback full court passes, and patented chasedown blocks and pick six slams per game.

