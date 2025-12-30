The Orlando Magic came into this game short-handed without Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. The team was able to build a 21-point lead early in the game, but the Raptors came storming back in the second half. Paolo Banchero had a look at the buzzer to try and hit a game-winner, but the shot rimmed out, and the Magic ended up on the wrong end of a tight game.

The Magic have dealt with the injury bug all season, but with two of their top four players out due to injury, other players on the team had to step up. Anthony Black has been a player who has stepped up all season, especially when his role was elevated by the early rehab of Jalen Suggs and the current injury to the star guard.

Let's take a look at who played the best in a tight loss against the Raptors.

Paolo Banchero: 23 Points, 15 Rebounds, 10 Assists: A

Paolo Banchero followed up his strong performance against Denver with a triple double against the Toronto Raptors. The biggest improvement that we've seen over these last few games has been his vision to be able to find open players at the right time. One of the biggest opportunities for Banchero has always been capitalizing on the attention he draws to find open teammates. We're starting to see that development even moreso with the absence of the playmaking from Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs

Anthony Black: 27 Points, 3 Assists, 3 Rebounds, 1 Steal : A

Anthony Black has continued to step up with other players out, this time leading the team in scoring with 27 points. He had one of the strongest second halves of anyone on the team, putting up 18 of his 27 points in the second half. Additionally, we are starting to see how his length affects opposing players on the defensive end, with him being matched up with higher-caliber players, being in the starting lineup.

Desmond Bane: 18 Points, 6 Rebounds, 3 Assists: C-

Desmond Bane played an ugly game, having a hard time finding the bottom of the basket. His 18 points came on 6/18 shooting, and in the second half, he went scoreless. With this team missing two of their other star players, Bane will need to continue to hold the fort down until they get back. With his playstyle, these games are bound to happen occasionally, so lets look to see him get back on track next game out.

