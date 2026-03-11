Paolo Banchero Resurgence Lifting Magic at Right Time

The Orlando Magic are riding a four-game win streak, and that is making an impact on their placement in the standings and power rankings.

Here's a look at where the Magic stand in power rankings across the internet:

NBA.com, John Schuhmann (13, up 2)

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"The Magic have won four straight games for the first time this season, climbing into the top six in the East and within a game of the fifth-place Raptors," Schuhmann wrote.

"After two days off, the Magic will begin their second stretch of five games in seven days with a visit from the Cavs. They’re 4-8 (with five straight losses) against the top four teams in the East, a mark that includes two losses (by a total of 30 points) to Cleveland."

Clutch Points, Brett Siegel (13, up 2)

"Over his last seven games, Paolo Banchero has looked like one of the best talents in the league, averaging 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor. Between Banchero's offensive success and the Magic beginning to figure things out as a team defensively, this team is regaining the form that made them a threat in the postseason a season ago," Siegel wrote.

The Athletic, Law Murray (10, up 2)

"The Magic went 22-20 in the second and third quarters of the season (basically a .500 team), and the optics continue to be off between head coach Jamahl Mosley and a team led by Paolo Banchero. Orlando looks very average more often than not. With that said, the Magic are on their longest win streak of the season and their most games over .500, while Banchero leads the defensive rebounding efforts," Murray wrote.

ESPN.com, Bobby Marks (13, up 3)

"The month of March has been kind to the Magic: Orlando is 4-1 and recently defeated Minnesota on the road by 27 points," Marks wrote.

"In the past five games, Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane have combined to average 48 PPG as a duo with both players shooting greater than 50% from the field. As a result of their 7-3 record since the All-Star break, the Magic are seventh in the Eastern Conference but only a half-game out of fifth. Their defense ranks second since the break, a crucial factor as the Magic try to hold on to a playoff spot in the East."

Overview

The Magic have dealt with a lot of struggles throughout the season, especially on the injury front. However, it appears the team is finally finding its rhythm with Banchero leading the way. The former top pick in the 2022 NBA draft has played some of the best basketball in his career since the All-Star break, and the Magic are grateful that he has stepped up to the plate.

Banchero is fueling a run for the Magic that could get them out of the play-in tournament if they continue to play well over the next couple of weeks. The most impressive part about this is that he is playing well despite Franz Wagner's absence. Wagner did not receive a timetable for his return after a re-evaluation of his high ankle sprain revealed that he was not ready to return to the court quite yet.

On top of that, Anthony Black is dealing with an abdominal strain that should keep him out for some time as well. Not knowing when Wagner and Black are going to return puts more pressure on Banchero to perform at a high level.

If Banchero and Desmond Bane are able to push the Magic towards more victories in the next couple of weeks, they could have the right amount of momentum going into the playoffs in what appears to be a wide-open Eastern Conference.