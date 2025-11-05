Three Orlando players shine, but it's still a road loss
Atlanta takes down Orlando without Trae Young by forcing a surplus of turnovers from Orlando's primary ball-handlers (12 TO combined from Banchero, Wagner, Bane, and Suggs)
Mouhamed Gueye was moving out there swatting shots; Dyson Daniels and Kristaps Porzingis were poking away loose balls for steals.
Jalen Johnson was a downhill finishing force, especially in transition, a key scoring playmaker for Atlanta for every second of his 32:59 on the court, dropping 17 PTS on 55-50-80 with 6 REB - 1 STL - 5 AST / 3 TO, doing his all to recover defensively.
In a game with both teams exchanging 10pt runs, the game felt closer than it was, yet Orlando still found a working formula late in the second quarter, as the team spammed Banchero-Bane pick-and-pop for what felt like half the quarter.
Here are grades for five standout Magic players from tonight's game in Atlanta:
Tristan da Silva is the epitome of starring in your role.
Spot up for threes. Attack closeouts with the dribble drive. Bring a little versatile scoring flare. Hold your own defensively. Jump gaps for steals. Stay moving off-ball for cuts. Make quick team-first decisions with and without the ball in your hands.
Despite three turnovers, Tristan da Silva played a near-perfect game, once again thriving in his role.
As long as da Silva hits his shots, guards his own, forces turnovers, and makes good decisions on and off the ball, he will continue to see his role seismically grow.
Banchero's playmaking continues to be a highlight for this Orlando team.
Part of Paolo Banchero cracking the code for this Magic offense is fully unlocking his downhill playmaking abilities – Paolo Banchero with a head of steam towards the rim is a nearly unguardable efficient shot creator, between his middy pull-ups, short-roll kickouts, driving jump-passes, rim-finishes, and fouls drawn.
The Paolo Banchero Power Slams never get old; finishing at the rim could improve.
While critics will focus on the handful of questionable decisions over a game with hundreds of them, real ball-knowers see the offensive engine tough shotmaking force of nature learning the full extent of his powers with each passing game.
Wagner remains a euro-stepping finesse finisher anytime he gets the rock going downhill.
Even when Wagner has an off game, his floor is so high he's good for some scoring, defene, and drawing eyes from the opposition.
Wagner finished a few shots at the rim and created plenty of looks for all, but like Banchero, could only really find a rhythm from the free throw line and below the arc.
Banchero and Wagner shot 12/24 from 2pt range and 16/18 at the pinstripe.
Despite not yet being 100% Jalen Suggs only knows how to go 110%.
Suggs posted a great all-around game, especially considering he's still recovering from injury.
Forcing turnovers, making hustle plays, dishing extra passes, splashing triples, Suggs was looking like his super connector self.
The Jalen Suggs Daily Chasedown Block was called back due to goaltending. The team doesn't mind him getting called for fouls or whistles when the energy he brings is a shot deterrent just by being on the court.
Making the extra pass to go from a good shot to a great one, delivering ball pressure, hitting the open shots the defense gives you, these things that Suggs brought to the table tonight are things peak-form Suggs does as well.
On any given night, quarter, possession, Suggs' role shifts from screen-navigating defensive ace to pull-up 3pt shooting handoff creator to off-ball floor-stretching closeout-attacking super connector.
As Jalen Suggs continues to balance his ever-shifting role, his play will remain a huge swing factor for this Magic team and potentially develop into a longterm scoring creation outlet going forward.
Was Wendell Carter's sneaky pump-fake-and-totaly-not-a-travel-drive a clean play? What matters was it was two points.
Wendell's activity on the offensive glass remains a key path to Orlando scoring easy buckets. Franz getting the ball near the rim is almost as good as lob pass when it comes to the odds of Wendell grabbing the offensive board and scoring on the putback or free throws drawn.
Keeps the defense honest with the catch-and-shoot three, Wendell does a little bit of everything, with Orlando needing just a little bit more from everyone.