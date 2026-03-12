Trae Young to play, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Washington Wizards Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic extended their longest win streak of the season to five in one of their most impressive performances, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-122.

The task for Thursday night’s contest is to not overlook the opponent, particularly since the Washington Wizards are the butt of jokes in the NBA at the moment after allowing Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo to score 83 points on Tuesday night.

One challenge that should help keep the Magic’s attention is the inclusion of old nemesis Trae Young, who has remained in the Southeast Division after being dealt from the Atlanta Hawks to the Wizards. He’s expected to play in just his third game with his new team and has averaged 14.5 points and seven assists in just 18.5 minutes over his first two against the Jazz and Pelicans.

Even playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Orlando is a massive favorite as they look to continue to build entering a huge weekend that closes with an enormous road game at the Miami Heat.

The Magic are even with the Miami Heat for the Southeast Division lead, although they would hold the tie-braker since they have defeated Miami all four times they’ve played.

Orlando ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference, entering Thursday’s game percentage points ahead of Miami, which is also in action. Toronto has faded following the All-Star break and has slipped into seventh, which would put them into the play-in tournament. The Raptors trail both Florida teams by a half-game.

Orlando is 20-11 at home and 22-19 against Eastern Conference foes. Washington is 5-25 on the road and 11-28 against Eastern Conference competition. The Magic are 7-5 against Southeast Division foes, while the Wizards are 2-10.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

Game date, time and location: Thursday, March 12, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Monumental Sports Network Ohio (Wizards)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), 106.7 (Wizards)

Magic look to beat Wizards for 13th time in 14 games

The Orlando Magic (36-28) host the Washington Wizards (16-48) in the fourth and final matchup between these teams this season.

The Magic are actually in danger of splitting the series if they were to fall at home on Thursday, having lost in D.C. 120-112 on Jan. 6. Orlando won in Washington the first time these teams played on Nov. 1 (125-94) and in the most recent meeting (126-109).

That victory came at Kia Center on March 3 and featured Paolo Banchero scoring 37 points and Desmond Bane adding 25.

The Magic own an 85-61 lead on the Wizards in the all-time series, which dates back to 1989-90. The then-Washington Bullets won the first five matchups.

Spread: Magic -14.5 (-102), Wizards +14.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Magic -1000, Wizards +650

Total: 233.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

WIZARDS

F Will Riley

F Bilal Coulibaly

C Alex Sarr

G Trae Young

G Tre Johnson

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Out - Left Lateral Abdominal Strain

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

WIZARDS

Bub Carrington: Available - Right Hip Flexor Soreness

Anthony Davis: Out - Left Finger Sprain

Keyshawn George: Out - Left Elbow Sprain

Cam Whitmore: Out - RIght Shoulder Deep Vein Thrombosis

D’Angelo Russell: Out - Not with Team

QUOTABLE

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on Desmond Bane’s heroics vs. Cavs: “He’s a winner. Whatever needs to be done, he’ll do it. That’s probably the word that describes him best, because he embodies so many things, winner and leader."