The 31-28 Orlando Magic host the 16-44 Washington Wizards tonight.

Coming off a loss to Houston puts the Wizards on a 5-game losing streak.

Washington is vulnerable before Trae Young arrives, with their new star expected to make his debut two days from now.

Orlando is coming off two tight losses to Houston and Detroit, despite pulling out two close wins in Los Angeles the week before.

What's the best way for Orlando to take care of business against the worst team in the league?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Run Bane-Banchero and Suggs-Banchero 2-Man Game into the ground

Jan 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) passes the ball to forward Paolo Banchero (5) against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center.



When things get tough, the Magic must lean on what works.



Orlando needs a go-to set to cultivate its offensive identity; they need an action they can rely on for a decent-to-great look any time in any moment.



Any time the Magic have run Bane and Banchero in the 2-man game, things tend to go well and a good shot tend to generate.



When running a Bane-Banchero Pick-and-Roll or Banchero-Bane Inverted Pick-and-Pop, Orlando's best (available) scorers are paired together in the main action, maximizing the threat of their shooting and downhill gravity all at once, causing chaos and confusion for the defense.



Either player can initiate the action and either can pop for three, while Banchero can also roll hard, finish hard, and work as a short-roll playmaker.



If this offense isn't going to build a never-ending off-ball movement machine around its best shooters, then it has to rely on the decision making and tough shot making touch of its primary on-ball creators.



Whether its Bane or Banchero (or Jalen Suggs) initiating, this 2-man action is a simple, straightforward, savvy way to consistently create good looks when the going gets tough.

2. Don't try to score tough shots – create good looks, win the margins

Nov 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena.

Washington not only has the worst Point Differential in the NBA, they rank 2nd-to-last in Offense and 3rd-to-last in Defense.



The only four factor stat Washington rates higher than Orlando is defensive shooting efficiency compared to the Magic's offensive shooting efficiency.



Orlando should lean on its strengths of drawing fouls, forcing turnovers, not turning the ball over, and winning the rebounding battle.

3. Build a wall to slow Bilal

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) takes a shot during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards are loaded with intriguing young talent; Orlando can't let the Wiz kids sneak up on them.



Bilal Coulibaly can get downhill in a blur; building a wall to keep him out of the paint is key, though letting him shoot from three isn't wise either, with Coulibaly coming off a 5/7 3pt night against Houston.



Force Bilal to beat you with midrange jumpers without double teaming or fouling.



Contest every shot Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Bub Carrington put up; treat them as walking buckets, contest without double teaming and fouling.



Tonight's defense should prioritize forcing midrange jump shots, protecting the paint, getting back on defense to stop fast breaks, and making Washington work hard to create good looks given their lack of shot creation and playfinishing available.