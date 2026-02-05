What's Next For Magic After Quiet Trade Deadline?

The Orlando Magic are waking up from a sleepy trade deadline after making just one small deal involving Tyus Jones.

Jones was traded in a salary dump deal to the Charlotte Hornets for cash considerations. The deal gets the Magic under the tax, which was the primary goal of the deadline. So they should feel better about their overall status at this point. However, the team needed to make some upgrades and failed to do so, meaning they can't fully celebrate at this moment in time.

Now they face the final 33 games of the season, and it is crunch time for the team.

Magic Have Work to Do After Trade Deadline

By trading Jones, the Magic now have 13 roster spots filled. They have two weeks to get back to the standard 14 and could sign an additional player to get to 15.

There are a few options for this potential roster spot, including two-way player Jamal Cain, who has shown flashes this season when called upon in the rotation. Cain is averaging 2.7 points per game this season but has not seen action since Jan. 22 against the Charlotte Hornets at home. He has made 18 appearances for Orlando this season and is unlikely to break the 50-game threshold that he has as a two-way player.

With Cain's eligibility not in any danger, it opens the door for Orlando to sign a veteran to fill in Jones' spot. The Magic could really use a veteran to help steer the ship in the right direction after things have gone up and down over the past couple of weeks.

A player that could fit the bill is Heywood Highsmith, who has spent a majority of his career with the Miami Heat. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason and did not appear for them. But he might be looking for a return to the Sunshine State after he was waived by the Nets.

Another potential option, though not as likely, is a reunion with Cole Anthony. The former Magic first-round pick was traded this offseason to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Desmond Bane deal and found his way to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, he was dealt just before the deadline to the Phoenix Suns, and there is potential for him to be waived by the team.

If that ends up being the case, adding Anthony would boost the Magic's morale. Anthony wouldn't necessarily play too many minutes, but having him around the locker room will elevate players' spirits, and it could help the team in the long run.

