Why Magic Couldn't Beat Bucks in Rematch

The Orlando Magic are disappointed after a 116-108 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks to close out the first half of the regular season.

The team had a chance to win down just two points late in the game, but it did not work in their favor after Myles Turner and Cam Thomas each hit a crucial three-pointer in the final minute. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke after the game about why his team was not able to come out on top.

“You know, I have to go look back at the film, but you got to give Milwaukee a ton of credit for the way they came out and played. I think they set the tone physically in a lot of ways for the game. And so, us being able to withstand that physical [play], hits and the offensive rebounds, it was the timely things in those situations within this game," Mosley said.

"But having to go back and look at the film and see exactly what they did. But again, give them a ton of credit for how they came out. Again, it’s hard to beat a team twice, especially when they make that type of adjustment. They went big. Again, we got to continue to be better and grow from this and learn from this.”

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane goes to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic Struggle in Bucks Rematch

Even though the Magic did not come out on top, there were some aspects of the game that they liked. The defense in the first half was pretty sound and the team made 20 3-pointers throughout the contest. While the team came up short, the loss does not mean the sky is falling in Orlando.

“Man, I think for the most part... I think we did pretty solid," Suggs said. "I think we got a lot of good looks. I thought for the most part, the ball was popping. You know, there [were] a couple of defensive lapses, you know that in the moment, one guy has a possession here, another guy has a possession here, I have one here.

"You know, there may not be a ton but it just kind of accumulated especially in the fourth quarter. You want to get rid of those and get those out of the game. And I thought they were a factor tonight down the stretch of just getting a couple of free baskets."

This game was proof that small marginal errors matter, especially in a game between two teams that just played one another. It's a nice sample of what the playoffs could look like for the Magic, and it's clear the team has work to do in the second half of the season.

“I mean, give them credit. You know, Cam Thomas came in [and] played a hell of a game off the bench. He made some tough shots. A lot of shots that, you know, we felt good about and wanted to live with but, you know, I thought they did a good job packing the paint on their end," Bane said.

"Really making it tough for us to get to the paint. Offensive rebounds. You know, we couldn’t quite finish enough possessions and then I had a dumb, dumb foul. You know, they’re in the bonus. You got them to the free throw line. You know, just a couple of bonehead plays like that.”

The Magic know where they have to clean up their act. If they can do that, they could find themselves stacking some wins down the stretch, which could possibly catapult them out of the Play-In Tournament window.

