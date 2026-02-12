Magic End First Half With Tough Loss vs. Bucks
In this story:
The Orlando Magic are going into the All-Star break disappointed after a 116-108 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks inside the Kia Center.
With 1:12 left to go in the game, the Magic sunk a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to two. However, Myles Turner responded with a huge 3-pointer to give the Bucks a two-possession lead. After Wendell Carter Jr. missed a chance to respond, Cam Thomas hit a dagger to put them up eight with 20.6 seconds to go.
Magic See Win Streak Snap vs. Bucks
The Magic go into the All-Star Weekend on a whimper and it should leave a bad taste in their mouths as they go into the break.
The Magic return to the court next Thursday, Feb. 19 when they begin a four-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET inside the Golden 1 Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener