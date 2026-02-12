Magic End First Half With Tough Loss vs. Bucks

The Orlando Magic are going into the All-Star break disappointed after a 116-108 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks inside the Kia Center.

With 1:12 left to go in the game, the Magic sunk a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to two. However, Myles Turner responded with a huge 3-pointer to give the Bucks a two-possession lead. After Wendell Carter Jr. missed a chance to respond, Cam Thomas hit a dagger to put them up eight with 20.6 seconds to go.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. drives around Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic See Win Streak Snap vs. Bucks

The Magic go into the All-Star Weekend on a whimper and it should leave a bad taste in their mouths as they go into the break.

The Magic return to the court next Thursday, Feb. 19 when they begin a four-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET inside the Golden 1 Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

