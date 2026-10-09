The Magic Might Solve Their 3-Point Dilemma — But That's Not Their Goal

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are coming off of a season in which they ranked 22nd in the league in terms of 3-point attempts per game.

The team averaged just 34.1 attempts from downtown, which was a far cry from the 45 they shot during their preseason-opening win against the Memphis Grizzlies. They managed to take 45 three-point shots and 43 two-point shots, which is a sign that the spacing is strong. However, that plan wasn't by design.

"I think you know we talk about efficiency on the offensive end, and we want to get efficient shots. We want to get high-quality shots," Magic head coach Sean Sweeney said.

"Shot quality is something that we spend a lot of time on as a group, trying to educate ourselves on, and then ultimately educate ourselves on how we can do it in the game to get great shots. And throughout the course of that game, I thought we did a pretty good job of taking high-quality shots. So that was great. You know, if it happens to be 45 threes or 40 somethrees, that's awesome. But if it's other great valued shots, and that's awesome too."

Magic Eye Best Shots Possible

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies center Quinten Post defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic have consistently been near the bottom of the league in three-point shooting over the last several years. This is an easy way they can change things to improve, but that isn't the goal of Sweeney's offense.

The plan is to get as many open looks as possible, whether it's on the perimeter, right in the paint, or even a midrange jumper. Orlando wants to take high-percentage looks and they want to utilize their unique players to make it happen.

In the first play of the game against the Grizzlies, the Magic utilized Franz Wagner as a ball handler. He drove into the lane, drew a double team, but kicked out to Wendell Carter Jr., who was wide open for the corner three. Plays like that are what the Magic will hunt all season long as they look to find the most efficient way to get the ball in the net.

Sean Sweeney's Magic open with Spain Pick-and-Roll, a perfect play to utilize each starter's skill-set & gravity



Franz ball-handling, driving, initiating



Paolo screening, paint scoring, short-roll playmaking



Bane moving, screening screener's man, 3pt popping



Pick Your Poison pic.twitter.com/THgzsvZksp — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 8, 2026

Paolo Banchero even spoke about how he is trying not to shoot as many long 2s, as he is looking for shots closer to the paint and from beyond the arc.

Orlando has a unique lineup that can track down these open shots, and the more frequently they generate possessions to create that open look, the more points the Magic will score.