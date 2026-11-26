ORLANDO, Fla. – After losing at home for the sixth time in seven tries to open the season, this time with the opposing team's heliocentric star ruled out right before tip-off, the vibes in the Magic's locker room could reasonably be off.

After a rough loss to a spirited Detroit Pistons team led by Ausar Thompson blocking everything in sight as Detroit's defensive anchor on the wing, Orlando might be down right now, but they're not out.

Orlando's franchise player Paolo Banchero has missed all but two games this season, opening up opportunity for Franz Wagner to show he's just as much a co-star franchise player in his own right.

One thing that has stood out from the tape is that Orlando's offensive process running mostly through the hands of Franz Wagner seems to have three things going for it this year that seem reliable enough to build on – better spacing, improved positioning, and consistent play-calling.

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on Point Franz, The Drive-and-Kick Machine

and The Beauty & Simplicity of Scatter Plots



"My page started specifically around scatter plots... it's such an easy way to analyze a couple stats." - @Justinpinnix



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/dOt1lgyYXP — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 18, 2026

What Desmond Bane & Tristan da Silva think of Magic's Process

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) shoots the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I asked Desmond Bane his thoughts on Orlando's process on the offensive end this season, how he feels about things like the positioning and spacing fundamentals this team preached in the preseason being implemented so far this year.

Yeah, it has helped for sure.



Our shot quality, I do not know what it is, they do not hammer us on that every day, but just looking at it, it feels like we are getting pretty decent looks.



There are times where we get sped up, turn the ball over, and we have talked a lot about our decision making, the things that we can do to kinda make life easier on ourselves in that regard.



I do like the space that we have, I mean you seen the way Boog’s (Franz Wagner) been playing, what it’s opened up for him.



Once Paolo gets back, that is going to give us two guys that can really dominate in space.



So yeah, I think it does work. We just got to keep getting better. Being confident in that we are just striving to grow a long the way and mistakes are a part of the journey. Desmond Bane

I asked Desmond Bane his thoughts on The Magic’s Process & Spacing on Offense



“Our shot quality… feels like we get pretty decent looks.



You seen the way Boog’s been playing, what it’s opened up for him.



Once Paolo gets back… gives us two guys that really dominate in space.” pic.twitter.com/4N4amJC23f — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 25, 2026

I asked Tristan da Silva about the positioning and spacing of this new-look Magic offense and how he feels about the process so far this season.

Yeah, I would say so.



I feel like that is still something that we got to work on. That is still something that us as a whole have to make sure that we work on that.



Obviously me and Des are part of that spacing the floor.



Still, when guys are playing in crowds, we have got to be able to be outlets and make them see us also so we can make the easy plays. Tristan da Silva

Sean Sweeney arrived in Orlando with a defensive reputation, but if anything so far, he's overhauled the offensive process to space the floor a little bit better, leading to more efficient results like more dunks and shots at the rim for the big, more drive-and-kicks off pick-and-roll sets for Wagner, and more threes for the best 3pt shooters in Bane and da Silva, who both tend to gun for about ten threes per game.

Maybe Orlando should lean even heavier on Bane's 3pt shooting, given how hot his hand gets once he finds it, how he tends to blow up in a nuclear volcano fashion the more shots he makes, and how the Magic could find leverage the floor outside-in from setting up Bane from deep as the first option as often as possible; hunt Bane downtown like Draymond Green looks for Steph Curry handoffs.

The Magic still trust the process of this offense, and once Banchero returns from injury, their belief and experience without him may be rewarded with one of the smoothest offenses this team has seen in years. As always with this team, the big question is if the core can stay healthy as a unit, before their hand is forced into a new direction.