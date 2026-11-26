Trust the Process? Magic Players Weigh in on Sweeney's New Offense
In this story:
ORLANDO, Fla. – After losing at home for the sixth time in seven tries to open the season, this time with the opposing team's heliocentric star ruled out right before tip-off, the vibes in the Magic's locker room could reasonably be off.
After a rough loss to a spirited Detroit Pistons team led by Ausar Thompson blocking everything in sight as Detroit's defensive anchor on the wing, Orlando might be down right now, but they're not out.
Orlando's franchise player Paolo Banchero has missed all but two games this season, opening up opportunity for Franz Wagner to show he's just as much a co-star franchise player in his own right.
One thing that has stood out from the tape is that Orlando's offensive process running mostly through the hands of Franz Wagner seems to have three things going for it this year that seem reliable enough to build on – better spacing, improved positioning, and consistent play-calling.
What Desmond Bane & Tristan da Silva think of Magic's Process
I asked Desmond Bane his thoughts on Orlando's process on the offensive end this season, how he feels about things like the positioning and spacing fundamentals this team preached in the preseason being implemented so far this year.
Yeah, it has helped for sure.Desmond Bane
Our shot quality, I do not know what it is, they do not hammer us on that every day, but just looking at it, it feels like we are getting pretty decent looks.
There are times where we get sped up, turn the ball over, and we have talked a lot about our decision making, the things that we can do to kinda make life easier on ourselves in that regard.
I do like the space that we have, I mean you seen the way Boog’s (Franz Wagner) been playing, what it’s opened up for him.
Once Paolo gets back, that is going to give us two guys that can really dominate in space.
So yeah, I think it does work. We just got to keep getting better. Being confident in that we are just striving to grow a long the way and mistakes are a part of the journey.
I asked Tristan da Silva about the positioning and spacing of this new-look Magic offense and how he feels about the process so far this season.
Yeah, I would say so.Tristan da Silva
I feel like that is still something that we got to work on. That is still something that us as a whole have to make sure that we work on that.
Obviously me and Des are part of that spacing the floor.
Still, when guys are playing in crowds, we have got to be able to be outlets and make them see us also so we can make the easy plays.
Sean Sweeney arrived in Orlando with a defensive reputation, but if anything so far, he's overhauled the offensive process to space the floor a little bit better, leading to more efficient results like more dunks and shots at the rim for the big, more drive-and-kicks off pick-and-roll sets for Wagner, and more threes for the best 3pt shooters in Bane and da Silva, who both tend to gun for about ten threes per game.
Maybe Orlando should lean even heavier on Bane's 3pt shooting, given how hot his hand gets once he finds it, how he tends to blow up in a nuclear volcano fashion the more shots he makes, and how the Magic could find leverage the floor outside-in from setting up Bane from deep as the first option as often as possible; hunt Bane downtown like Draymond Green looks for Steph Curry handoffs.
The Magic still trust the process of this offense, and once Banchero returns from injury, their belief and experience without him may be rewarded with one of the smoothest offenses this team has seen in years. As always with this team, the big question is if the core can stay healthy as a unit, before their hand is forced into a new direction.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK