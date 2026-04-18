With their dominant 31-point victory over the Charlotte Hornets in a sudden-death play-in game, the Orlando Magic clinched their third-straight trip to the postseason. Paolo Banchero looked like "Playoff Paolo," and the Magic defense looked ferocious.

It marked the largest victory in the play-in's brief history. But the test won't get any easier from here.

The team that awaits them on the other side is the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, who won 60 games for the first time since 2005-06. The two teams split their four meetings on the season. Though the season finale did not include star guard Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson or Isaiah Stewart (Magic were also missing Franz Wagner).

The series will tip-off on Sunday inside the Motor City. But here's the full schedule for the series:

Game 1: Sunday, April 19, in Detroit at 6:30 p.m. EST (TV: NBC)

Sunday, April 19, in Detroit at 6:30 p.m. EST (TV: NBC) Game 2: Wednesday, April 22, in Detroit at 7:00 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Wednesday, April 22, in Detroit at 7:00 p.m. EST (ESPN) Game 3: Saturday, April 25, in Orlando at 1:00 p.m. EST (Peacock/NBC)

Saturday, April 25, in Orlando at 1:00 p.m. EST (Peacock/NBC) Game 4: Monday, April 27, in Orlando; Time and TV are TBD

Monday, April 27, in Orlando; Time and TV are TBD *Game 5: Wednesday, April 29, in Detroit; Time and TV are TBD

Wednesday, April 29, in Detroit; Time and TV are TBD *Game 6: Friday, May 1, in Orlando; Time and TV are TBD

Friday, May 1, in Orlando; Time and TV are TBD *Game 7: Sunday, May 3, in Detroit: Time and TV are TBD * - if necessary

Magic will have to make history to snap :

Nov 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) battles for the loose ball with Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) in the second half of the annual in-season NBA Cup tournament at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

It's been 16 years since the Magic last advanced past the first round, which came in 2009-10 against the Charlotte Bobcats. Well, to snap that longstanding drought, they will need to make some history.

Only six No. 8 seeds in NBA History have advanced past the first round, the most recent being the Miami Heat in 2022-23. Four of those teams (including the Heat) have done it since the turn of the century.

In the Magic's 37-year history, they have only advanced past the first round five times. In each of those five occurrances (three in best-of-7 era), they were a top-3 seed, meaning they have never advanced as a lower seed.

The odds obviously aren't in their favor, but they have a chance to make history against Detroit. They have a chance at beating anyone and everyone if their defense plays the way they did against Charlotte. The Pistons are very well-coached and are incredibly talented in the backcourt and frontcourt. Neither team shoots the 3-ball particularly well, and both are capable of ramping up the pressure defensively.

Thus, this could make for an oddly entertaining rock fight! And we'll see which team draws first blood on Sunday.