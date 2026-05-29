Sean Sweeney is coming to coach the Magic.

While the average fan may say, who, the real question now becomes whether this increases Orlando’s chances of going all-in on a pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. If that answer is no, it opens the door on many more queries.

The Magic had been tied to Billy Donovan, Jeff Van Gundy and before he was hired by the Milwaukee Bucks, Taylor Jenkins.

All of those names are established NBA head coaches who team president Jeff Weltman could’ve sold as the right guy to take a young roster to the next level. What happens if the roster suddenly isn’t so young, captained by a two-time NBA MVP, champion and Finals MVP?

Sweeney’s connection to Antetokounmpo suddenly makes him an ideal choice. A decade ago, he was a young assistant on the staff that first helped mold Giannis into the force he is today.

Orlando hasn’t won a playoff series since 2010 and fell short of expectations in 2025-26, leading to Jamahl Mosley’s dismissal following five seasons.

On Friday, just before his team was to take part in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals, Sweeney, a top San Antonio Spurs assistant, was chosen as the voice to lead the Magic to the promised land.

Even on its own, without the “Greek Freak” connection, it’s not stunning. Sweeney emerged as the most-rumored name without head coaching experience in this hiring circle, making him the hottest new candidate on the block. However, given that the current roster looked to be most in need of a steady, experienced hand, the hiring requires an explanation.

How did Sweeney secure this position? Did other guys decline? Were his interviews amazing? How confident is the Magic front office that this is the right guy to meet the moment with the stakes as high as they are?

One answer that will be telling will be whether anyone else was offered the job. We’re going to get many responses in the coming days, and whether what’s said sounds canned or forthright won’t be as important as what the next few months will bring.

Expect more speculation on Giannis

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks around following the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

We’re unlikely to get a real response on an Antetokounmpo pursuit unless it’s a complete denial. If the door remains open on a potential move, then everything is on the table, including whether Paolo Banchero would be part of the team’s future going forward. This speculation isn’t new, and Banchero is coming off a season that was largely disappointing despite a strong playoff performance against the Detroit Pistons.

There could be plenty more changing in Orlando, but we won’t slight Sweeney as simply a recruiting tool. He’s been credited with installing a great scheme and serving as the driving force behind a defense that’s four quarters away from playing into June.

Hopefully for the Magic’s sake, the San Antonio Spurs will upset the Oklahoma City Thunder and advance to the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. The more experience Sweeney can bring to the table, the better off Orlando will be. Not for the fans, not for the media, but for whatever roster he’ll inherit that still hasn’t won anything and will need a leader in place that can perhaps flash a ring.

With Sean Sweeney in Orlando, and considering his relationship and other relationships there with Giannis, it’s time to take the Magic seriously — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) May 29, 2026

Sweeney turns 42 years old next week and has plenty of quality credentials. He began his career at the bottom, working as video coordinator for the then New Jersey Nets under the highly respected Avery Johnson and PJ Carlesimo, both synonymous with the Spurs family.

Following that tenure, Sweeney crossed paths with Weltman and former GM John Hammond with the Milwaukee Bucks, working under Jason Kidd from ‘14-’18. As a result, he’s very familiar with Joe Prunty, who was here running the offense under Mosley last season, in addition to the aforementioned Magic front office.

Since that run with the Bucks that pre-dated Milwaukee’s championship run, Sweeney worked for Dwane Casey with the Pistons and for Kidd again in Dallas. He missed out on working with a young Cade Cunningham, but did help coach Luka Doncic and has now worked with Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

The Orlando Magic should be excited about the possibilities with or without Giannis, but there are many questions to be answered that lie ahead and make more sense if Antetokounmpo ends up part of the equation.