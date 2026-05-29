Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team Odds at Kalshi Paints Interesting Picture

The “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo may have very well played his last game for the Milwaukee Bucks as the two sides continue to look for a trade partner this offseason.

Antetokounmpo reportedly requested a trade in the middle of the Bucks' 2025-26 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs with a 32-50 record. Where things sit right now in the Giannis sweepstakes based on Kalshi prediction market, both the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers are teams to watch outside of him returning to the Bucks next season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team - Kalshi

Miami Heat 25% ($10 to win $38)

Stays with Bucks or Retires 20% ($10 to win $47.32)

Cleveland Cavaliers 13% ($10 to win $72.46)

Giannis in South Beach?

When this market first opened back in March, Giannis was heavily favored to remain with the Bucks on most of the best prediction market apps out there. However, here we are just over two months and several rumors and reports later, and the Miami Heat have overtaken that top spot to land him.

Miami was one of the teams on Antetokounmpo’s list of where he’d like to be traded to given his relationship with Bam Adebayo.

The Heat were aggressive in trying to trade for the 10-time All-Star before the deadline with a package made up of Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, and picks, which ultimately fell through.

Per NBA insider Gery Woelfel, Miami has upped its offer to include Herro, Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and two future first-round picks.

The Heat are the odds-on favorite to land Antetokounmpo in a trade.

Here is the package some NBA officials told me the Heat is offering the Bucks and my personal opinions on each the individuals involved:

* Tyler Herro — Potent scorer, fringe All-Star. But injury prone: Missed 49… — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) May 21, 2026

This is the only reported offer to hit the surface, and a strong one at that, which is good enough for Miami to stick with the strongest position on Kalshi to land his services.

Is Cleveland Ready to Make a Move for Giannis?

Cleveland does have what it takes to beat out Miami in the Giannis sweepstakes; however, that decision comes down to whether they are ready to part ways with Evan Mobley or not. Any trade to bring Antetokounmpo to Cleveland would likely have to include the 24-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year.

The Cavs might not be ready to give up on their roster just yet, despite being swept in the Eastern Conference Finals. They’ve made it public that they will not fire head coach Kenny Atkinson and will extend James Harden as well. Keeping on brand with staying put, they could opt out of trading away a young star in Mobley as well.

Another angle to consider is Kalshi also has markets for LeBron James’ next team if he leaves the Los Angeles Lakers, and Cleveland is sitting at a 31% chance to bring back their hometown hero. Every other team on the “LeBron next team” board outside of the Cavs is sitting below 10%.

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