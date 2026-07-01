What's Next For Magic After Signing Nikola Vucevic, Jevon Carter

The Orlando Magic are doubling down on one-year contracts after signing Nikola Vucevic to a $3.9 million deal.

The Magic are doing the same with veteran backup point guard Jevon Carter, who joined the team during the middle of the 2025-26 season. ESPN insider Shams Charania was the first to report the news.

"Free agent guard Jevon Carter has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal to stay with the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN. Carter finished the season in Orlando and earned a rotation role," Charania tweeted.

Free agent guard Jevon Carter has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal to stay with the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN. Carter finished the season in Orlando and earned a rotation role. pic.twitter.com/JmJXsWC9zr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Why Magic Re-Signed Jevon Carter

When Carter arrived to the Magic last season, he brought a spark to the locker room when the team needed it. Orlando was in a rut in the middle of last season with a 26-24 record before Carter signed with the team. The Magic finished 19-13 down the stretch with Carter on the roster, which helped them grab the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

Carter has experience playing with the roster and Vucevic, who was his teammate with the Chicago Bulls, so there could be some added chemistry in the second unit.

Ultimately, Carter is a strong two-way player that could fulfill the backup point guard duties. The toughness he brings aligns with the style of play the Magic want to have, so it's a strong fit for both sides.

Depth Chart After Early Free Agency Moves

Position Starter Backup Bench PG Jalen Suggs Jevon Carter Jase Richardson SG Desmond Bane Anthony Black SF Franz Wagner Tristan da Silva Jamal Cain PF Paolo Banchero Noah Penda Izaiyah Nelson (R) C Wendell Carter Jr. Nikola Vucevic Goga Bitadze

The Magic also have Jett Howard still out there as a free agent. Howard's team option for the 2026-27 season was declined, so Orlando might want to move on from the former No. 11 overall pick out of Michigan.

The Magic likely have a strong vision for what they want to do with their team after signing Vucevic and Carter early in free agency, but mystery still remains. The chances are that the Magic will sign their remaining players at the minimum.

"Jevon Carter is getting a one-year deal for the veteran minimum. He'll hit the cap at roughly $2.4M. Same cap hit as Nikola Vucevic," Spotrac's Keith Smith tweeted. "I've got the Magic about $6.2M under the second apron with two open roster spots. Could squeeze in a Taxpayer MLE signing, but likely won't to avoid a second-apron hard cap."

Assuming rookie Izaiyah Nelson signs a standard deal with the Magic, the team has one more roster spot remaining. That could go to Jonathan Isaac, whose contract situation suggests a new deal could be in the cards.