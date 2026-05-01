Predicting the Game 6 outcome between Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

The Orlando Magic could not slam the door shut in Game 5, but will have an opportunity to send the Detroit Pistons home in Game 6, this time in front of the Magic faithful. But will they?! We asked our panelists below!

Ethan Skolnick: Pistons 115, Magic 107

How can the Magic stop Cade Cunningham without him? Cunningham has been a turnover machine, but he also just scored 45, and he's had his way with anyone but Franz, who has the best on-off numbers in the series. The Magic bench has been bad overall, and it's not clear what Jamahl Mosley can do to bolster it. So it appears we are headed to a seventh game, and then Mosley and the Magic organization will have a very difficult decision to make.

Jeremy Brener: Magic 109, Pistons 102

The Magic had a chance to close things out in the Motor City, but fell short due to Cade Cunningham's heroics. Not having Franz Wagner cost the Magic dearly as they lost a capable rebounder and a Cade stopper. Despite all of this, the Magic were within a possession on the road with a minute to go in the game.

That gives me confidence that Orlando can close things out in Game 6. With the crowd on their side, the free throw percentage should improve and they should look to have a different gameplan for defending Cunningham while the Magic still have multiple ways they can beat the Pistons. Paolo Banchero will still have to carry a bulk of the load, but he should get some support from Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs to close things out.

Matt Hanifan: Magic 100, Pistons 98

I worry about the Magic. I really do. To be more specific, Franz Wagner's absence notwithstanding, I am worried about their ability to replicate their 3-point shooting performance from Game 5; they only made 17 threes six times this season (excluding postseason), and 15+ threes on nine other occassions. I am also worried that the floodgates for Cade Cunningham and Co. are beginning to open with Wagner sidelined. Though, perhaps against my better judgement, I still believe that Orlando will prevent this from going back to the Motor City.

Tony Mejia's Player Prop: Anthony Black more than 20 PRA

The Magic won't have Franz Wagner again, which opens the door for Anthony Black to have another big game. He'd struggled to get his form back late in the season after returning from injury and wasn't much of a factor in Games 1-4, but his 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals were all series highs over 39 minutes. His points/rebounds/assists number has been set at 20 by betting prop markets entering Game 6, so with him likely to continue playing a major role while Wagner sits, expect him to clear that figure as Orlando hopes to advance at home.