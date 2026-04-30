The Orlando Magic could not slam the door shut in Detroit against the Pistons, losing 116-109 in Game 5. What were a few numbers to take away from that series?! Let's examine!

8 - More offensive rebounds for Pistons

I have harped on it a lot throughout this series, but the battle on the glass is very critical. And the Pistons doubled up the Magic on the offensive glass, 16-8, despite finishing just a plus-one on second-chance points (22-21).

The eight offensive rebounds for the Magic were their fewest in a single game this series, collecting 11, 13, 14 and 16 over the first four games, respectively. Detroit was more intentional on box outs while subsequently taking advantage of a lackadaisical effort from Orlando on the glass.

17 - 3-pointers made by Magic

Despite the loss, it was a breath of fresh air to see Magic players not named Desmond Bane make threes; the 3-ball kept them in the game.

Banchero made six, his postseason career high; Bane drained four; Anthony Black made four after knocking down just two over the series first four games; Jalen Suggs added two after a dreadful 1-for-11 showing in Game 4.

The most frustrating part is that, well, it didn't result in a win. But let's hope this carries over into Game 6.

45 - Points apiece from these 2 stars

Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero were outstanding, trading blow after blow. It was Godzilla versus King Kong all over again. Unfortunately for Orlando, Cunningham's Pistons were the victor. But it reminded us what both players are capable of when they're in a zone.

14 - Missed free throws from Magic

There have only been three instances since the start of 2019-20 where a team has missed at least 14 free throws (min. 30 attempts) in a single playoff game. The Magic's Game 5 showing marked the fourth.

Orlando converted on 16 of their 30 attempts at the charity stripe. That's the difference, point blank; that's a perfect way to lose a game where you finish a plus-21 (17-10) from 3-point range.

8 - Magic shot attempts at the rim

They were bombing away from 3-point range. But the Magic were limited to just eight shot attempts at the rim, making six. Over their first four games, they averaged 27.3 rim attempts with at least 20 in each game.

It's rare to see a team as physical as Orlando only muster up eight shot attempts at the rim. I don't expect that number to carry over into Game 6, though I also don't expect them to make 17 threes. So there might be some trade-off.