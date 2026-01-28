The Orlando Magic have underachieved their expectations coming into this season by a wide margin, going from Eastern Conference hopefuls to now fighting to keep their heads above water in a play-in position.

It hasn't been just one issue for the Magic either; lackluster shooting, the injury bug, and inconsistent play have plagued the team all season long. With all these things going against the Magic, adding the right player could help alleviate some of these issues.

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Before looking at who could help this team, let's take a look at what the team has gotten from its two main additions from the previous offseason. The additions to this team in Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones have underdelivered thus far, with Bane shooting a career low 34% from three to go alongside the lowest number of attempts from deep since his rookie year at just 5.

Tyus Jones is also having the worst numbers of his season in points and three-point percentage. Although there is plenty of time to improve their play, what the Magic have gotten from them has not met expectations.

So who could be a player that could meet or potentially exceed expectaions if added to this team?

Enter, Karl Anthony-Towns. Towns brings a unique skillset to the game with how good a shooter he is at his position. No center in NBA history has made more shots from beyond the arc. The Orlando Magic are near the bottom when it comes to 3-point shooting, and what he provides in that category could uplift the team heavily.

The Orlando Magic also don't have a single player on their roster who averages double-digit rebounds. Karl Anthony-Towns has historically been one of the elite rebounders in the league, currently averaging 11.4 rebounds per game.

This could also help unlock both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, saving them from having to work against bigger players when on the glass and focus on potentially getting upcourt. A Banchero-Towns or Wagner-Towns pick-and-roll would force opposing defenses to pick their poison and potentially have to settle for a mismatch.

While a trade for Towns could prove useful, it might cost Magic fans one of their beloved players. A package for towns could look something like sending out Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr, along with some filler. While it would be a tough pill to swallow for some Magic fans, the potential of adding a near All-Star center, which has been one of the Magic's biggest need, could take them from good to elite.

Orlando Magic Latest