One Trade That Makes Too Much Sense For Magic

The Orlando Magic are in need of some kind of change going into the trade deadline this season.

The Magic sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, but if they want to make a move to help them improve, they are going to need to make a splash. That's why a potential trade with the Sacramento Kings that would send Jonathan Isaac, Tyus Jones and two second-round picks for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis makes too much sense not to try and attempt.

Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Magic Should Make Trade With Kings

There are a few reasons why a trade between the Kings and Magic makes sense. The Magic are in need of an improvement at the backup point guard spot, and that would happen with Schroder over Jones. Schroder also has a strong connection with Franz and Moe Wagner from their German national team duties.

The pick-and-roll combination between Schroder and Wagner in the second unit could give Orlando some playmaking it doesn't currently have. Also, if Jalen Suggs is going to be in and out of the lineup with injuries, Schroder is someone who can step into the starting lineup and play more on the ball, giving Desmond Bane more opportunities on the perimeter.

In addition, the team could add Ellis as another guard that can give energy on both ends of the floor. That is something the team is currently lacking, so putting a trade like this into motion could have a positive impact in the long run.

That being said, the Magic would have to part ways with Isaac in order to make this trade work. Isaac is the longest-tenured member of the team after being the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. His defense and veteran presence would be missed if he were to be traded, but if the Magic are going to acquire Schroder's three-year contract, parting ways with Isaac's four-year deal will have to happen in order to give the team more flexibility down the line.

In addition, Jones is a free agent this summer making $7 million, so moving on from him also makes sense. The Magic shave off about $18,000 in cap space, which isn't enough to duck the penalties, but it gets them closer to that goal. If they were to move Jett Howard in a separate deal or to a third team, this could help them even more.

