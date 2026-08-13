We might be in the doldrums of the offseason, but the full 82-game schedule is finally out for the Orlando Magic!

This summer wasn't a busy one from a roster perspective, but Orlando will officially be ushering in a new era on the sidelines this summer. What are the Magic's most fascinating games of the new season? Let's examine!

Opening Night: Oct. 21 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Apr 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts to Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: There's nothing quite like opening night, regardless of who they play, where it is or when it is.

The Magic will tip-off the 2026-27 season inside Kia Center against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. EST. It will be the first two of two-straight at home before playing seven of their following nine away from home.

The Hawks were also one of the many teams in the East that improved this summer. They acquired Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins, in addition to drafting Kingston Flemings and Zuby Ejiofor in the first round of last June's draft. This could be a sneaky good team, despite their embarrassing exit to the eventual-champion Knicks in the first round last spring.

November 16 @ Boston Celtics

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando will play eight nationally televised games this season -- six fewer than it did last year. This Nov. 16 matchup against the new-look Boston Celtics, who offloaded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, will be the first.

The Magic won three of the four meetings between the two teams last year and is 6-3 in their last nine regular season affairs.

November 18 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers

Jan 9, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket past Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: The 76ers, now led by LeBron James and the aforementioned Brown, are expected to be one of the best teams in the East this season, assuming James' and Joel Embiid's health hold up. The Magic are catching Philadelphia early enough to where they may not be all the way jelled, but it will mark the first of three games against them -- all coming before Dec. 15.

February 4 @ San Antonio Spurs

Feb 1, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and forward Carter Bryant (11) block out Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: The Magic's biggest move this summer was poaching Sweeney, the Spurs' defensive coordinator who helped turn them into a top-flight unit, to replace former Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley. This game will be the first against his old team -- and the first of a four-game road trip, their second-longest road trip of the season (they play five from March 10-18).

As long as Victor Wembanyama is healthy, this will always be a game worth circling with a big red pen.

February 12 vs. Miami Heat:

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) is guarded by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ah, yes, the other Florida team.

Generally, these two teams meet much earlier than right before the All-Star break. On several occasions over the last decade, that came on opening night, including last year.

Anyway, the Magic have had the Heat's number over the last two years. They swept the rare five-game series last year, and are winners of seven of their last nine. However, the Heat is now led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averaged 35.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.8 steals in four games against the Magic in 2024-25 (his last fully healthy season).