A Way-Too-Early Look at the Magic's Playoff Chances

The Orlando Magic are hoping to make their fourth consecutive playoff appearance in the 2026-27 campaign, but they have some work to do as the Eastern Conference continues to improve.

The East is as strong as ever, with players like LeBron James and possibly Kawhi Leonard coming from the Western Conference to the East. There is an argument to be made for nearly a dozen teams in the Eastern Conference to make the playoffs, so the Magic will have to go full throttle from the start of the regular season if they want to be in the mix once again.

Here's a look at the Magic's playoff chances compared to other teams in the Eastern Conference.

Unlikely Chances

Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller, guard Rob Dillingham, center Lachlan Olbrich and forward Mouhamadou Gueye. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets

The Bucks, Bulls, and Nets are rebuilding, and there is not much of a reason for them to be considered playoff hopefuls. While the Nets acquired Julius Randle in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the rest of the roster simply can't keep up with the rest of the conference.

These three teams should have the best chances to get the number one overall pick in the 2027 NBA draft out of the Eastern Conference.

Moderate Chances

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam lays up during the second half against the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

All three of these teams improved over the course of the offseason.

The Pacers welcome back Tyrese Halliburton to the roster after he spent the entire 2025-26 season on the sidelines with a torn Achilles. The Pacers should automatically improve by about 10 wins, but they were the worst team in the league last season with a 17-65 record. They still have a long way to go before they reach playoff contender status in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards have the number one overall pick, AJ Dybantsa, which should automatically improve their team by about 10 wins. The Wizards were the worst team in the league last season with a 17-65 record, so they still have a long way to go before they reach playoff contender status in the Eastern Conference.

The Hornets did trade LaMelo Ball to the Timberwolves, but they have a little more structure with Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel as their leading offensive players. Coby White is their new point guard, ready to establish a winning culture in Buzz City.

Likely Chances

Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman presents new head coach Sean Sweeney. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors

The Magic find themselves in the middle tier of the Eastern Conference, with a chance to move into the higher tier if things work out in their favor. They hired head coach Sean Sweeney to give the team's trajectory a bit of a shift, in hopes that it will improve the defense and the players on the roster.

The Magic have the potential to move into the lock category, but their placement here is due to the Eastern Conference simply being overcrowded with so many strong teams.

While most teams are relying on external changes to improve their roster, the Magic are doubling down on the core they have built over the years to get them one step closer to a championship. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs remain the core group that is angled to win it all for Orlando.

In order for the Magic to move into the next tier, they need to buy into Sweeney's new system, which should require more discipline than what they gave in the Jamahl Mosley era.

As for the Heat, they made the league's biggest trade in the offseason by acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Bucks. That elevates Miami's ceiling, but as a team that didn't make it out of the play-in tournament last season, they still aren't guaranteed a spot in the top eight. If Antetokounmpo is injured like he was this past season, Miami's chances of getting back to the playoffs will significantly decrease.

The Hawks had a brilliant second half of the season, and now they are hoping to build off of that momentum with one of the deepest rosters in the league.

The Cavaliers are fresh off of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, where they lost in four games to the Knicks. They have yet to re-sign James Harden, but if they do, they will have a full season of him next to Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt, which appeared to work out for them during the playoffs.

The Raptors are in a unique position, as their proposed trade for Kawhi Leonard is still not solidified due to the league's investigation into Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers for allegedly circumventing the salary cap. If Leonard is with the Raptors, he pushes their ceiling to a new high, and they might be considered a playoff lock. If he isn't there, the Raptors still have a solid team that finished with the No. 5 seed in the East.

Playoff Locks

Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman drives to the basket during the second half against the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers

These teams are the undisputed top four in the East and they will be the squads the Magic are chasing for the top spots in the conference.

The Pistons are coming off of a 60-win campaign, and they beat the Magic in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. Detroit should improve its young core with more familiarity, and the defense is enough to make them a top-tier contender.

While the Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason, they still project to be one of the East's top teams. With Jayson Tatum fully healthy after spending most of last season on the sideline with an Achilles tear, he should lead his team to one of the best records in the league.

The Sixers are arguably the most exciting team in the league after acquiring Brown in a trade with the Celtics and signing LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers. The pair of them, along with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, gives Philadelphia one of the elite quartets in the NBA. They might not be the best team in the East, but they have the tools to beat any team if their ceiling on paper speaks for itself.

As for the Knicks, they are the defending champions for a reason, and they are still the mark to beat. The Knicks went 16-3 during the playoffs last season, dropping only two games to the Hawks and one to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. They are running nearly the exact same group back for another run, making them incredibly dangerous to repeat as champions.