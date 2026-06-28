What to know about each Orlando Magic undrafted signee

We are less than two weeks away from the Orlando Magic's Summer League opener against the Charlotte Hornets.

Orlando will play five Summer League games in Las Vegas, Nev., beginning on Thursday, July 9. They will play the Hornets, Heat, Trail Blazers and Philadelphia from July 9-15, before one more game (opponent/time: TBD).

The Magic drafted South Florida forward Izaiyah Nelson with the No. 51 overall pick in this week's draft. However, they still have an entire Summer League roster to fill out. Here's what to know about each prospect!

Tracking Orlando Magic undrafted free agent signings:

(Editor's note: Unless otherwise stated, we will be using Rookie Scale's undrafted free agent tracker to outline who will be on the roster next year.)

Malik Reneau, F/C, Miami:

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) celebrates with Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) after a play during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

2025-26 stats (35 games): 18.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.0 FG%, 61.8 TS%, 25.9 PER

Skinny: Reneau, a former four-star recruit who was a top-50 recruit out of Montverde Academy in 2022, spent his first three seasons at Indiana before transferring to Miami for his senior season. Reneau was an All-Big-Ten honorable mention honoree as a sophomore and junior before exploding with the 'Canes.

Under first-year Miami head coach Jai Lucas, Reneau led the team in scoring with 18-plus 20-point performances. The southpaw was a strong, sturdy presence inside the arc despite being a slightly undersized big. He had great footwork and touch around the rim and even expanded his range beyond the arc, netting nearly 35 percent of his 2.1 triple tries per game.

Mike Sharavjamts, F, South Carolina:

Mar 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Sharavjamts (55) attempts a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

2025-26 stats (32 games): 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 49.0 FG%, 60.3 TS%, 17.5 PER

Skinny: Sharavjamts, nicknamed "Mongolian Mike," was the first Mongolian citizen to ever earn a D-1 scholarship. He spent four seasons at four different programs, beginning at Dayton. He had subsequent stops at San Francisco and Utah before finishing his career at South Carolina, where he had a career season.

Despite never putting up gaudy numbers, the 6-foot-8 wing started all but 16 of his 131 games of his collegiate career. He was second on the Gamecocks in scoring and assists, behind only Meechie Johnson, while leading the team in rebounding and blocked shots.

Sharavjamts had one double-double as a senior and five games of 15-plus points, including a 21-point performance against Mississippi State on Feb. 21. He's an incredibly skilled passer and could be a sneaky under-the-radar contributor in the Magic organization.