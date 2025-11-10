What's going on with Magic guard Desmond Bane?
The Orlando Magic are on the wrong end of the matchup against the Boston Celtics, losing 111-107.
The team started phenomenally, jumping out to a 12-point lead early in the first. They had 10 assists on 12 made shots in the first quarter, with the ball swinging smoothly. Unfortunately, the team got caught up in old habits, slowing the ball movement down only having 11 assists for the remaining 3 quarters.
Additionally, 17 turnovers for 29 points made the game much harder for the Magic to keep themself in the game and after a third quarter with the lead being exchanged between the two teams, the Celtics were able to close out the game down the stretch. Like with every game, individual players had strong games, while others struggled. Let's take a look at the report card for the loss against the Celtics.
Desmond Bane
Desmond Bane was primarily brought to this team to bring three point shooting, and every game that the Magic have struggled from deep, he's done little to relieve that pressure.
He ended the night with nine points, missing his only attempt from deep. Bane has seemed to be off rhythm to start the season and after his best game in a Magic jersey last time out, the struggles reared it's head again this time. To get a higher grade, Bane needs to get more attempts up from deep, while continue to move the ball well.
Paolo Banchero
Paolo Banchero scored the ball well, but struggled in nearly every aspect of the game outside of that. He had 6 turnovers, as well as found himself in foul trouble ending the night with 5 personals. He hit the biggest shot of the night when he hit a jumper to put the Magic within 1 point with less than a minute to go, but the defense let go of the rope and the Celtics closed the game out strong.
Franz Wagner
Franz Wagner had his least efficient night of the season, however was able to have a solid night outside of the scoring aspect. He did end the night with 20 points, and he was able to tack on 9 rebounds and 3 assists. He did struggle defensively with the size of the Celtics making it hard on the frontcourt of Orlando. Even with tonight's struggle, Wagner has been the best player of the season for the Magic, so look for him to bounce back tomorrow night.
Wendell Carter Jr.
Wendell Carter Jr. had a tough outing tonight as well, getting bodied on the glass while only grabbing 4 rebounds himself. As the starting center for the Magic, 4 rebounds puts the team in compromising positions on the glass, with the Celtics securing 13 offensive rebounds. Wendell has only secured double digit rebounds once in the last 5 games, so look for the big man to try and improve in that area to raise his grade.
Tristan da Silva
Tristan da Silva showed himself again as one of the most consistent players on the team as well as being the best deep threat. He accounted for two of the team's measley seven 3-pointers and was able to play solid defense as well. He only played 22 minutes tonight but with how he's been playing, that number should be much higher.