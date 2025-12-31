With Franz out, Orlando Magic unlikely to land All-Star rep in '26

The Orlando Magic have a great chance to reach the All-Star break with the Southeast Division lead they’ve enjoyed most of the season still in their back pocket. However, it’s difficult to see a path for any of the team’s players to be honored with a berth in the NBA’s midseason showcase set to be played in Inglewood’s Intuit Dome on Feb. 15.

First returns from All-Star fan voting were released by the league on Tuesday. Not surprisingly, Lakers star Luka Doncic and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were the leading vote-getters in their respective conferences. Paolo Banchero received the most votes (99,565) among Orlando’s guys, narrowly edging Franz Wagner (98,834). The Magic forwards ranked 19th and 20th among all East players.

It hasn’t helped their cause that both have been injured over the first 33 games, which makes it unlikely that we’ll see them garner enough consideration to earn a spot. Wagner is expected to miss more time, but Banchero has started to find a better rhythm since returning from a groin injury, becoming a more willing passer to make up for his temporary lack of explosiveness.

In his 11 games since sitting out nearly a month, Banchero has averaged 18 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting just over 40 percent from the field. That’s solid productivity, but it’s unlikely to earn you an All-Star nod. Even if Banchero has an amazing January and continues a run that has seen him notch a pair of triple-doubles in the same month for the first time in his career, there’s too much competition for him to land one of the 12 available roster spots.

Magic looking to add to All-Star lore with a rep in L.A.

Banchero is the Magic’s most recent All-Star, representing the East in 2024’s game in Indiana. Before that, Nikola Vucevic was honored in ‘19 and ‘21, preceding Dwight Howard and Rashard Lewis years earlier. The last guard to earn a nod was Jameer Nelson in ‘09, and Orlando’s best shot at a representative in L.A. in the ‘26 event would be to end that drought.

Despite a slow start, Desmond Bane has been most responsible for the Magic’s success, winning a pair of games in the final seconds and starting every contest. Bane is averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, ranking among the NBA’s top 40 scorers and trailing only Kawhi Leonard in free-throw percentage (92.9).

Bane could garner consideration from coaches looking to reward Orlando, but there’s going to be stiff competition for spots even with a number of players joining Banchero and Wagner in likely being discarded after missing time.

East All-Star voting returns sees guards gain adulation

Despite past honorees like Boston forward Jayson Tatum, Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton, Atlanta guard Trae Young and Philadelphia center Joel Embiid out of the All-Star mix this season, there are still more than enough worthy candidates.

Antetokounmpo, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell rank in the top five among East vote-getters and are roster locks. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, Bulls guard Josh Giddey and Raptors wing Scottie Barnes will also be in the mix if healthy.

That leaves two spots to be spread among candidates like Pistons center Jalen Duren, Nets forward Michael Porter Jr., Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, Cavs big man Evan Mobley, Heat center Bam Adebayo, Heat wing Norman Powell, Raptors forward Brandon Ingram, Orlando’s Bane, Celtics guard Derrick White and Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.

New York could get a third representative if they end up leading the East since Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are all having solid seasons. Duren is bordering on lock status given Detroit’s unexpected success and his production, ranking fifth in rebounding (10.8) and sixth in field goal percentage (63.8) while averaging a healthy 18.1 points per game.

Final roster spots will come down to coaches' votes

Giddey is going to be out a few weeks with a hamstring strain, but is still likely to hold on to his spot since he’s averaging 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game and is expected to be back before February.

Porter and Siakam play for losing teams, but have put together great individual runs. Porter’s 25.8 scoring average ranks among the NBA’s top 15, while Siakam is averaging 23.4 points. Mobley and Adebayo have been All-Stars and are considered among the league’s top defensive bigs.

Powell (23.8 ppg), Ingram (21.9) and Ball (20.0) lead their teams in scoring with higher averages than Bane, while White is having another fabulous season as a two-way standout in helping Boston thrive despite missing Tatum.

The argument can certainly be made that Wagner was progressing towards being a lock given his numbers (22.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 49 pct. shooting), but there’s no time table in place for his return from a high ankle sprain. Unless he can get back by the end of January’s first week and hit the ground running despite a minutes restriction that will likely be in place, it’s safe to say there are going to be too many players ahead of him on the pecking order.

The German star would be a fantastic option to have in the mix since the NBA will be utilizing a USA vs. the World format for this All-Star event, but it’s hard to imagine enough pieces falling into place for Wagner to be included.

At this point, Bane has the best chance, but looks to be a longshot without a massive surge.

