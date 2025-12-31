The Orlando Magic's recent loss to the Toronto Raptors had a different twist to it.

For much of the season, the Magic have relied on the heroics of guard Desmond Bane to bail them out -- not Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero. Bane is arguably the Magic's most gifted jump shooter, and that's shown up when it's mattered most.

That said, Bane was limited to just five fourth-quarter minutes in the Magic's one-point loss to Toronto due to back spasms, placing the burden on Anthony Black and Paolo Banchero's shoulders. And they were not fruitful, combining to shoot 1-for-10 in the fourth quarter, including 0-for-6 in the game's final five minutes.

It was capped by Banchero missing the game-winning step-back 3-pointer as time expired.

Clutch is a funny buzzword in sports, because there is no defined definition, for the most part. But in the NBA, there technically is. Clutch situations are defined when the game is within five points in the final five minutes.

And Banchero has been one of the league's worst in those situations this year.

The Orlando Magic enter New Year's Eve at 18-15, tied with the Miami Heat for the No. 5 seed in the East.

Most of their success has come in spite of Paolo Banchero's struggles, especially after returning from a groin injury that sidelined him for 10 games. Though Banchero's second triple-double wasn't enough to stave off the Raptors' 21-point comeback, losing 107-106.

He's been abhorrent in "clutch" situations this year, shooting just 7-of-30 (23.3) from the floor and 0-of-7 from deep. Among 40 players who have attempted at least 25 shots in the clutch, his 23.3 field goal percentage is the second-worst -- better than only Jaren Jackson Jr. (23.1; 6-26).

His struggles come on the heels of the most efficient clutch season of his career, where he shot 46.8 percent (22-47). In those two seasons prior, those numbers were 37.8 and 41.4 percent, respectively.

Banchero is important to the Magic's success. But he's been incredibly disappointing, relative to expectation, when the Magic have needed him most this season. Thank goodness they have Bane -- as well as Franz Wagner, who's sidelined with an ankle injury. But they are going to need their star to play like one when the lights shine brightest if they want to get where they want to go.