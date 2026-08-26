ESPN projects the Orlando Magic as the last team in the Eastern Conference Play-In, predicting a 10th-seed for Orlando with a 44-38 record tied with the Indiana Pacers for the 2026-27 season.

These experts have the Knicks, Pistons, Cavaliers, 76ers, Celtics, Hawks, Heat, and Raptors ranked in front of Orlando in the East, with the Hornets, Wizards, Bulls, Bucks, and Nets rounding out the rest.

ESPN seems to be forgetting one thing – Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic are fully healthy for the first time in a long time, looking as fresh and focused as ever, and now under the helm of the defensive coordinator who just led the Spurs to a Finals appearance in Sean Sweeney.

The Magic are ready to bounce back in a big way; will they get back to the heights of previous preseason expectations fighting for a Top-4 seed in an Eastern conference that just got a lot more crowded at the top?

Let's power rank all thirty NBA teams, using last season's point differential via Cleaning the glass as one tool to best predict next year's outcomes.

For Part 1, here are the Top-10 teams heading into the 2026-27 NBA Season, ranked by power:

Why LeBron Chose The 76ers?



"I definitely think Maxey was a big part of it.



Maxey ideally is like a Diet Steph Curry...



The Brilliance of this move is... (Maxey) will always have a partner now to run with" - @TrillBroDude



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory Pod pic.twitter.com/zYY1udUBmk — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) August 4, 2026

Power Ranking Top-10 NBA Teams Heading into 2026-27 NBA Season

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks to pass in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. New York Knicks

Look, the Knicks just ran off one of the greatest playoff runs the Mecca and the World has ever seen. One can not rank the best teams during the 2026-27 NBA Offseason without starting with the defending champs who just knocked off the Goliath known as Wemby and the Spurs who everyone said was in a tier with the Thunder ahead of New York. Next season's title hunt depends on how hungry this team remains after accomplishing such a once-in-a-lifetime feat in bringing New York the crown, but the Knicks don't look like they're slowing down any time soon.

Head Coach Mike Brown's motion offense found an unstoppable level playing through Karl-Anthony Towns' stretch-five shooting, underrated driving, quick decision-making and connective passing. Combine that with Brunson's iso stardom, scalability, feel and the two-way versatility of their lineups highlighted by OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart, and the ol' Knickerbockers should be right back in the thick of things next season.

The Knicks' +6 Point Differential (PD) in the 2026-27 Regular Season jumped to a flabbergasting +17 PD in the playoffs as the team won to the tune of a 16-3 record throughout the title run.

How Mike Brown Experimenting as Head Coach helped New York Knicks win NBA Title:



"It's the nature of championship basketball.



You have to be ready to counterpunch in different ways versus the elite elite teams." – @_prezidente



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/pjtx0IK80M — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) July 19, 2026

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are running back most of their elite defense from previous seasons, adding capable rookies who may contribute to the team winning rather quickly, and of course return with the 2x MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way.

OKC looks to reload and reset on the fly on their way back to dominating regular seasons with defensive tenacity, points off turnovers, and downhill scoring versatility. The Thunder addressed some concerns in the Draft such as size and length to throw against Wembanyama with the selection of Aday Mara; along with another ball-handler who can shoot the lights out of the gym and initiate some offense in Bennett Stirtz; plus a strong, long guard defender in Otega Oweh to hopefully give them some of what Lu Dort brought to the table one day.

With the #1 2026 Regular Season PD by a mile (+12 Net Rating), the Thunder project to be as good as any team in 2027; OKC's +7.5 Playoff PD ranks 2nd, basically tied with the Spurs' +7.4 PD.

3. San Antonio Spurs

Fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, the Spurs shocked the sports world with a run through the Thunder's throne to the biggest stage to try to claim their own, where that lack of playoff experience may have finally caught up to them under the brightest of lights.

Still, that experience paves the way for even stronger playoff runs going forward, with Wembanyma now hungrier than ever after being so close to his first NBA championship. Despite losing the coach who reinvigorated their defense in Sweeney to Orlando as the Magic upgrade his title to Head Coach, the Spurs' new depth and rookie talent could look to fortify the frontcourt behind Wembanyama.

Dylan Harper exploding in the playoffs proved he can be a franchise cornerstone guard creator, so any leap from Harper or Stephon Castle offensively as a 3pt connector on top of his already impressive frenetic defensive impact would take the ceiling of this team to new heights. Rounding out the depth with defensive versatility, shooting, ball-handling, playmaking; aka as few holes as possible on both sides of the floor; remains the goal for every team, but especially for one with multiple young stars in place on rookie deals providing legitimate starry impact.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball?

On the same team?

Entering the prime of their careers?

If this were NBA League Pass Rankings, Minnesota would be topping the charts.

With Rudy Gobert anchoring the defense down low, Jaden McDaniels still in store for defense and scoring on the wing, plus newfound shooters like Isaiah Evans and Josh Green spacing the floor, these Timberwolves have something of a new identity hoping to emphasize more of the three-ball, and if they're lucky, see a little bit of last year's 3pt shooting Hornets magic follow Ball to Minnesota.

Between Edwards' development as a scorer, shooter, and decision maker along with Ball's sporadic 3pt sniping and effective flare highlight passing super powers, this team should instantly be one of the most exciting offenses in the NBA next season.

Losing Julius Randle's playmaking force after swapping out Towns for Randle not too long ago hurts, but adding Ball in the same offseason in a different transaction helps ease the pain. Minnesota ranks 10th in 2026 Regular Season PD (+3.6) and 11th in Playoff PD (-5.6), before adding one of the best super connecters in the league.

The Philadelphia 76ers Have Depth?!



Dean Wade

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Adam Bona

Dom Barlow

Anfernee Simons

Labaron Philon



"I think Dean Wade is going to be a key glue guy for this team." – @TrillBroDude



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 Podcast from @beyondtheRK pic.twitter.com/E9Y9QYEPTh — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) August 7, 2026

5. Philadelphia 76ers

While the 76ers only ranked 16th in Playoff PD (-8.9) and 18th in Regular Season PD (-0.3), that Philadelphia team started Paul George and Kelly Oubre; Sixers fans don't know that life anymore.

With LeBron James and Jaylen Brown now joining Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe in the starting lineup, 76ers fans can't believe this is their life.

Add in Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dean Wade, and skilled Rookie Labaron Philon off the bench, and this Philadelphia team isn't just one of the most top-heavy star talent 76ers teams ever, it's also one of the deepest. What's not to like? Team defense and general sharing of one ball with more scorers than playmakers is a concern when it comes to winning four playoff series for a title, but as far as racking up regular season wins, this team is back in the mix with anyone.

The offense could be truly special if they unlock the right balance of LeBron's cerebral playmaking, Maxey's special mix of speed and shooting, along with Embiid's and Brown's elite mix of scoring and defense, with Edgecombe in a clean role of guard defense, C&S 3pt shooting, attacking closeouts with strong downhill drives, and connective team-first passing.

Who scores most on any given night shouldn't matter on a roster that reads like an Olympic team starting lineup.

6. Boston Celtics

Losing Jaylen Brown is a culture shock in Boston, but the team still projects to do well in the regular season.

Ranking 4th in point differential last season, returning their resident franchise cornerstone in Jayson Tatum; adding Paul George who sneakily ranked similarly as Brown in overall impact such as Dunks and Thress' EPM last season into a supplementary star role well-fit for his current skills; stealing the Knicks' offensive rebounding extraordinaire in Mitchell Robinson; all adds up to a new dynamic sum of what was an already steady 3&D roster under Brad Stevens' design and Joe Mazzulla's tutelage.

Payton Pritchard could see a promotion in role and touches for a team looking for a new identity after moving on from key figures in recent seasons; Derrick White being asked to keep soaring in two-way impact as his shots and ask defensively increases.

Watch for Rookie Chris Cenac Jr. to develop long term as a unicorn type center between his jump shooting, defensive instincts, and scoring versatility, especially in this Boston scheme and situation that could use what he does best to fill out this rotation. Hugo Gonzalez shows strides as a big time athlete and high feel two-way player who has high impact under Mazzulla. Boston's development program could see success from any of Ron Harper Jr., Sam Hauser, Neeemias Queta, Jordan Walsh and Max Shulga; Mike Conley is even around for good veteran vibes.

7. Detroit Pistons

With 60 Wins, the 3rd-highest Regular Season PD (+8.8) and the 5th-highest Playoff PD (+0.8) in 2026, Detroit projects higher than this rank implies based on last year's results; but, the league has changed a lot since last year, hwile Detroit did have injury luck on their side relative to other teams.

If the Pistons stay healthy again while coming to an agreement with Jalen Duren, it will help maintain this elite defense anchored by Ausar Thompson around their superstar creator Cade Cunningham.

Rookie Ebuka Okorie could make an immediate impact as a helpful scalable creator next to Cunningham. The rotation adds Javonte Green, Kevin Huerter, Isaiah Joe, Gary Harris, Taurean Prince, and John Collins. Detroit addressed some needs, but did they do enough to keep up with the rest of the East? Only time will tell; and to be clear, this Pistons team is fine-tuning a well oiled machine, closer to contending than most of the field below them.

On Allen Graves' Resilience, Work Ethic & Development with @SantaClaraHoops



"Character is a big part of our program.



We really recruit High-Character kids, and Allen (Graves) embodies that." - @Alan_Guillou96



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/HmTw30He8L — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) May 13, 2026

8. Toronto Raptors

Assuming Kawhi Leonard ends up in Toronto, the Raptors adding such a force of a star to such a competitive playoff team feels awfully familiar.

Scottie Barnes continues to make strides towards superstardom, while Collin Murray-Boyles has burst onto the scene as the next barrelling downhill force in Toronto. Raptors Rookie Allen Graves could be the next great Toronto Forward that wins all the hustle plays on the margins; keeping Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett retains some offensive firepower for the backcourt.

If the Raptors really upgrade the 11th-ranked 2026 PD (+3.6) and the 7th-ranked Playoff PD (-1.7) by swapping out Brandon Ingram for Leonard as reports suggest while adding an impact Rookie in Graves, opponents might just be digging their own soon enough.

9. Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is as safe a bet as any player in recent NBA history to score a lot of points, create a lot of good shots for his team, and win a lot of basketball games. Denver rated 8th in PD (+4.9) in 2026 and 10th in their first-round exit from the playoffs. (-5.4)

Adding DeMar DeRozan while keeping Tyus Jones and Spencer Jones adds regular season offensive options, but losing Peyton Watson along with Tim Hardaway Jr. makes this offseason a negative overall, especially when it comes to Watson's two-way impact towards championship contention.

Still, a team with Jokic, Gordon, Murray is too good of a core to bet against. Any improvement from Cam Johnson over last season, finding his groove in his second year in this new role, would go far. Rookie Trevon Brazile projects to be an NBA-ready athletic rim-running play-finisher who will inject some energy into this core and thrive playing off Jokic, potentially as a backup for Gordon. Denver needs a lot from Christian Braun after a big investment; if not, he's probably the likeliest to go in a package to upgrade elsewhere, to keep Jokic happy, and to keep this team contending, but they will once again rack up Ws in the West.

David Steele LOVES Vucevic Returning to Orlando!



"He's such a great guy, one of my All-Time favorite players, just a genuine good human being and really good basketball player.



I think he'll be a good fit." – @steelemagic



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 from @beyondtheRK pic.twitter.com/P4KcCqUoGG — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) August 12, 2026

10. Orlando Magic

The Magic would have been fighting for a Top-4 seed in recent seasons if they could keep their best players on the court; maybe this is the year they finally get that shot. Despite Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Paolo Banchero barely getting to log games together in recent seasons due to injuries, all three are now healthy and working on their games, each motivated to make things work this time, now flanked with last year's iron man 3pt sniper in Desmond Bane and a new head coach in Sweeney.

Sweeney hiring shooting specialists and offensive assistants mixed with the ideals he discussed about emphasizing better shot location and shot selection, such as who the shooter is, where and how they are shooting, are all positive indicators for the future efficiency of Orlando's offense. As Sweeney says, activating all five players on both sides of the ball should create more havoc, leading to more turnovers and transition opportunities; ideally, threatening all of the Magic's weapons at once on offense will be done through cuts, drives, and gravity to create mismatches and good looks.

For Orlando to take the 17th-ranked Regular Season PD up a notch, they'll have to get some better injury luck and find a way to best gel together; the Magic's 6th-ranked Playoff PD is a more positive indicator of things to come.

Orlando hopes to continue to see internal development from all its players, including the starters with Wendell Carter Jr., along with the many rising prospects on the bench between Anthony Black, Noah Penda, Jase Richardson, and Tristan da Silva. The Magic bring back a familiar face in Nikola Vucevic to try to rekindle some Magic next to Jonathan Isaac and add depth with Goga Bitadze at center. If Carter or Vucevic find a rhythm as a stretch five, this offense could really take it up a notch.

Magic brass believe a Suggs-Bane-Wagner-Banchero-Carter-Black Top-6 can still be a lethal combination of two-way versatility, and they have good reason to based on the actual sample of them playing together posting incredibly high net ratings of two-way winning impact. Any of Penda, Richardson, da Silva, Vucevic, Bitadze popping out as legit playoff players in this rotation would go a long way in giving this coaching staff good options to choose from when the moment calls for it.

Orlando revitalizing even a Top-5 after posting Top-2 rating in the two seasons before last is all but likely to happen with a mix of decent health and buy-in from players, which by all accounts are all motivated to prove this group works when available. Striking the right offensive balance remains the biggest question mark, but could be another answer that good health solves more than anything.

Quick decision making from their best scorers balancing the feel of when to attack versus when to create along with creating the best 3pt looks for their best shooters, starting with Bane, is the final frontier taking a tough defensive playoff out to a dynamic two-way contender.

Be sure to check in tomorrow for the 2026-27 NBA Power Rankings Part 2 on Pacers On SI.