Who Is Most Likely to Represent the Orlando Magic at the 2027 NBA All-Star Game?

We are rapidly approaching a new era of basketball in Orlando, one wher Sean Sweeney will be leading the way. Orlando fans have already gotten a taste of what that will look like througout the preseason and all through camp, but the question remains whether he can maximize the potential of Orlando's core.

That core centers around Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane, with Anthony Blakc, Noah Penda, and many others on the rise.

While the Eastern Conference certainly got better, the Orlando Magic roster is still plenty talented, and good enough to have an All-Star. So, who could that be?

"My main goal this year, outside of winning the Eastern Conference, is to just go out there and dominate every single night."



🗣️ Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/aL1BFp5jn0 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 28, 2026

I am going with Paolo Banchero, it is the easiest, and most reasonable pick. He should benefit directly from a new offensive system, and his teammates around him will only make him better. Banchero averaged 26.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists across seven games against Detroit in round one of last years playoffs and is capable of averaging these numbers across the regular season.

Banchero is the engine, and the X-Factor in Orlando. Should Sweeney and Banchero click, Banchero won't just be an All-Star, but he will finally be in MVP conversations.

Major Passons

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Orlando Magic should receive at least one All-Star this season, but depending on their record they could easily have two. The two players with the best chances are certainly Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Both of these players are capable of playing at an All-Star level. When choosing out of these two players who will have the best chance it becomes difficult. Banchero has been an All-Star in the past and still produces at an excellent rate.

"Wagner has been suffering from constant injuries, but when he is on the court, he is an impactful all-around player. If I were to pick just one player I would lean towards Banchero for the simple fact of health history. If both players are guaranteed health I do think I would flip my pick to Wagner as he really can be the engine of an entire offense."

Tony Mejia

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) hugs Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) after game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Paolo Banchero has the best chance to represent the Magic in Phoenix after being their last All-Star in 2024, but Franz Wagner has a great chance himself. Had he not been injured in December last season, Wagner probably gets the call over then-Heat guard Norman Powell or Indiana's Pascal Siakam, who got the nod despite his team's poor record. Wagner's strong all-around game, which includes underrated defense due to his length and mobility, make him someone coaches will look to reward."

Jeremy Brener

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots for three during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Banchero definitely has the best chance, and Wagner is right behind him, but I'll make a case here for Desmond Bane. We have seen role players get All-Star treatment if the team is really, really good. Orlando could shock the East by building a team with a record that could put them at the top of the conference.

"Bane was acquired by the Magic for four first-round picks for a reason, and now that he is in a new system that prioritizes spacing, he will be in the best position to succeed. If he emerges as one of the top three-point shooters in the league, it could result in his first All-Star game."