Paolo Banchero’s Best and Worst Case Scenarios for the Magic This Season

The Orlando Magic are putting plenty of faith in the players already in the building heading into this season.

Rather than making a major overhaul, Orlando brought back the core that has made three consecutive playoff appearances while making a change on the sidelines. Jamahl Mosley is out after five seasons, and Sean Sweeney is taking over as the new head coach. The Magic also brought back former All-Star Nikola Vucevic on a one-year deal to add frontcourt depth.

That means Orlando's biggest swing factor won't be a new player at all.

It will be Paolo Banchero.

The former No. 1 overall pick is entering another season where the expectations are enormous, and for good reason. Banchero has already shown flashes of being the type of superstar who can completely change the trajectory of a franchise.

The biggest question is whether Sweeney can unlock that version of Banchero consistently.

Kevin Durant and Paolo Banchero in the gym together



Pure. 🔥😮‍💨



(via @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/ZY6mMcXm8o — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 21, 2026

Best Case Scenario

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best-case scenario for Banchero is that Sweeney puts him in an environment where he can play with the freedom and consistency of a true franchise superstar.

We already saw what that can look like during Orlando's first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons.

Banchero averaged 26.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists across seven games against Detroit.

And those numbers only tell part of the story.

Banchero scored 45 points in Game 5, shooting 17-of-31 from the field while adding nine rebounds and seven assists. Four days later, he responded with 38 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Game 7. He also had a 25-point, 12-rebound, nine-assist performance in Game 3.

That is the version of Banchero Orlando needs to see more often.

He is capable of being a 25-point, 10-rebound player while also creating offense for everyone around him. The passing ability is particularly important because Banchero does not have to dominate the ball every possession to control a game.

If Sweeney can build an offense that consistently puts Banchero in positions to attack, create and punish mismatches, there is a path toward him taking another significant step.

The ceiling is not simply becoming a slightly better version of the player we saw last season.

It is becoming an MVP-caliber player.

Banchero has already shown that he can produce at that level in stretches. The best-case scenario is turning those stretches into his normal level of play.

Worst Case Scenario

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The worst-case scenario is that Banchero and Sweeney's system simply do not mesh.

Orlando made the coaching change because the previous formula was no longer getting the team where it wanted to go. Mosley led the Magic to three straight playoff appearances, but each season ended in the first round. Orlando's 2026 postseason ended after blowing a 3-1 series lead against Detroit.

Sweeney now has the responsibility of changing that without dramatically changing the roster.

That puts even more pressure on Banchero.

There were already extreme highs and lows against Detroit. After scoring 45 points in Game 5, Banchero scored just 17 points on 4-of-20 shooting in Game 6 before bouncing back with 38 points in Game 7.

If those inconsistencies continue, or if Banchero struggles to fit into Sweeney's system, Orlando could find itself in a familiar position.

The Eastern Conference did not stand still, and the Magic cannot afford to simply hope internal development eventually gets them over the hump.

Banchero is Orlando's best player, which means much of that responsibility falls on him. If he takes another step backward, cannot find a rhythm within Sweeney's system, or misses significant time again, the Magic could once again fall short of expectations.

At that point, after another season without meaningful playoff progress, Orlando could be forced to consider whether more significant changes are necessary.

The Magic are betting on the group they already have.

More than anyone else, that bet is on Banchero.

The good news for Orlando is that we have already seen what the best version of him looks like. Now, the challenge is making that version show up every night.