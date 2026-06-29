Why The Magic Are Keeping This Versatile Swingman
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The Orlando Magic are keeping a key piece from last season's playoff rotation.
Jamal Cain, who you may know as Raisin' Cain or Air Cain Mail, is returning to Orlando for the 2026-27 season, as Jeff Weltman, Anthony Parker, and the Magic's front office have exercised his team option.
Cain is the exact type of player Orlando wants to fill out its team around its star scorers while giving new Head Coach Sean Sweeney the players he needs to employ his aggressive switching schemes.
Why The Magic are keeping Jamal "Raisin Cain" in Orlando
Cain didn't just make the dunk of his life, he did his job and made life tough for Cade Cunningham in a playoff game while throwing down the poster jam dunk of his life.
Cain did it all for Orlando last season, which is why Orlando is bringing him back this year. Cain delivers incredible value on his team-friendly deal because he brings so many winning traits:
A versatile wing defender who can practically switch 1-4 with a knack for the ball on offensive rebounds, loose ball recoveries, and deflections for steals; who moves with purpose off ball running the floor and cutting hard to the rack; who splashes the open three and attacks closeouts with purpose; Jamal Cain is a winning play waiting to happen.
His teammates and coaches praise his hustle and feel for the game.
Cain played in 40 games last year, starting more playoff games (3) than regular season games (1), earning the trust of former Coach Jamahl Mosley when push came to shove in the final playoff rotation against the Detroit Pistons, where the team valued his versatile defense on Cade and others.
An undrafted free agent on his third NBA team (Heat, Pelicans), Cain played 150 collegiate games at Marquette and Oakland on his journey to the pros. He's grinded to get here and stays grateful for the opportunity, sacrificing his body at every chance if it means one more offensive rebound for his team.
With a new head honcho roaming the sidelines in Coach Sweeney wanting as many energetic, versatile defenders on the floor as possible at all times ready to switch endlessly in a chaotic good frenetic energy defense, Cain fits the bill as a malleable wing defender who has the strength and speed to do just that while also impacting winning in other roles highlighted by his knack for crashing the glass for offensive boards, taking catch-and-shoot threes, and approaching every possession with a hustle play mentality.
Cain is a legit NBA-level positive defender who fills a D&3 role as an energetic off ball play-finisher; this archetype matches up nicely next to Orlando's many on-ball stars, making him a clean fit next to any of the Magic's many ball-handlers in just about any lineup they can deploy
Even if Orlando continues to looks for similar skillsets to Cain's to fill out this roster for another playoff run, how much playing time Cain will see next season will once again depend on him earning his spot; a corner Jamal Cain often finds himself, yet always seems comfortable in.
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Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK