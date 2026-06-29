The Orlando Magic are keeping a key piece from last season's playoff rotation.

Jamal Cain, who you may know as Raisin' Cain or Air Cain Mail, is returning to Orlando for the 2026-27 season, as Jeff Weltman, Anthony Parker, and the Magic's front office have exercised his team option.

Cain is the exact type of player Orlando wants to fill out its team around its star scorers while giving new Head Coach Sean Sweeney the players he needs to employ his aggressive switching schemes.

We have exercised our team option on forward Jamal Cain.



→ https://t.co/PYX9dQId2Y pic.twitter.com/NRkGFOLA00 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 29, 2026

Why The Magic are keeping Jamal "Raisin Cain" in Orlando

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes to the basket defended by Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) in the second half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cain didn't just make the dunk of his life, he did his job and made life tough for Cade Cunningham in a playoff game while throwing down the poster jam dunk of his life.

JALEN DUREN GOT BODIED BY JAMAL CAIN OMG 😳🔥



DUNK OF THE PLAYOFFS?? pic.twitter.com/2ma5SVvcAo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2026

Cain did it all for Orlando last season, which is why Orlando is bringing him back this year. Cain delivers incredible value on his team-friendly deal because he brings so many winning traits:

A versatile wing defender who can practically switch 1-4 with a knack for the ball on offensive rebounds, loose ball recoveries, and deflections for steals; who moves with purpose off ball running the floor and cutting hard to the rack; who splashes the open three and attacks closeouts with purpose; Jamal Cain is a winning play waiting to happen.

His teammates and coaches praise his hustle and feel for the game.

I asked Jamal “Raisin” Cain what went through his mind before and after the Poster Jam:



“Just make the dunk…



My whole job tonight was to try to make Cade’s life difficult. Yeah it was a great dunk, but that was my main focus.” pic.twitter.com/dGh22dKtGh — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 28, 2026

Cain played in 40 games last year, starting more playoff games (3) than regular season games (1), earning the trust of former Coach Jamahl Mosley when push came to shove in the final playoff rotation against the Detroit Pistons, where the team valued his versatile defense on Cade and others.

An undrafted free agent on his third NBA team (Heat, Pelicans), Cain played 150 collegiate games at Marquette and Oakland on his journey to the pros. He's grinded to get here and stays grateful for the opportunity, sacrificing his body at every chance if it means one more offensive rebound for his team.

I asked Jamal Cain about Hustle Plays



“Growing up I was never one of the guys that had the ball in their hands, I was always playing off other guys.



I credit myself for how hard I play



(Idc) if I have the ball… I’m just going to make that extra effort play to help the team…” pic.twitter.com/dbLk7hZMsI — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 27, 2026

With a new head honcho roaming the sidelines in Coach Sweeney wanting as many energetic, versatile defenders on the floor as possible at all times ready to switch endlessly in a chaotic good frenetic energy defense, Cain fits the bill as a malleable wing defender who has the strength and speed to do just that while also impacting winning in other roles highlighted by his knack for crashing the glass for offensive boards, taking catch-and-shoot threes, and approaching every possession with a hustle play mentality.

Cain is a legit NBA-level positive defender who fills a D&3 role as an energetic off ball play-finisher; this archetype matches up nicely next to Orlando's many on-ball stars, making him a clean fit next to any of the Magic's many ball-handlers in just about any lineup they can deploy

Even if Orlando continues to looks for similar skillsets to Cain's to fill out this roster for another playoff run, how much playing time Cain will see next season will once again depend on him earning his spot; a corner Jamal Cain often finds himself, yet always seems comfortable in.