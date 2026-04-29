There's dunking a basketball, and then there's throwing down a BOOMSHAKALAKA NBA Jam worthy slams.

Jamal Cain threw down the boomshakalaka to end all boomshakalas

But Jamal Cain isn't here to talk about the nastiest dunk of the playoffs, and arguably, the history of basketball.

AIR CAIN MAIL EVERY ANGLE SPECIAL DELIVERY pic.twitter.com/0JmgGEkz1X — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 28, 2026

I asked Jamal Cain after the game what was going through his head before and after that moment.

Jamal kept it business, acknowledging the moment, but keeping the main thing the main thing:

Just make the dunk.



My whole job tonight was to try to make Cade’s life difficult.



Yeah, it was a great dunk, but that was my main focus this whole game. Jamal Cain

Jamal Cain:



"My whole job tonight was to trying to make Cade's life difficult. Yeah it was a great dunk but that was my main focus this whole game" https://t.co/YQWcC00uqz pic.twitter.com/UJFYLo9zWy — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 28, 2026

The Magic might have found their next Mickael Pietrus

May 24, 2010; Boston, MA, USA; Orlando Magic forward Mickael Pietrus (20) defends against Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) during the first half in game four of the eastern conference finals in the 2010 NBA playoffs at the TD Garden. The Magic won 96-92. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

I was wondering why I became such a quick fan of Jamal Cain's game.

And now, as a longtime Magic Fan, I realize... he's playing like this team's Mickael Pietrus!

Nicknamed "Air France", Pietrus was an explosive high-flying athlete and fiery versatile wing defender who threw down highlight jams, defended with passion, knocked down huge threes, and constantly made the little winning plays his team needed.

Pietrus was so vital to that 2009 Orlando Magic Finals team, he single-handedly outscored the bench of LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers over an entire playoff series, while guarding the likes of LeBron, Paul Pierce, and Kobe Bryant along the run through the playoffs.

That's not too dissimilar from the impact Jamal Cain is making so far for this 2026 Magic Squad, albeit, with first round stakes while checking Cade Cunningham, rather than guarding one of the greatest players of all time at the peak of his powers in 2009 with an NBA Finals on the line.

But, not only is Cain defending Cunningham, he's doing it well; in just under seven minutes of game time, Cade has shot 2/13 (15% FG%) on possessions with Cain as his primary defender.

Cain makes the winning plays any team would need in these moments – the off ball cuts, the transition sprints, the good shot selection, the connective team-first passing, the deflections for steals, the offensive rebounds.

With 4 OREB in this game and crashing the glass for clutch offensive boards all season, I asked Cain what makes his offensive rebounding specialty so effective, why his timing keeps working so well in big moments.

I keep going, I keep going.



Eventually, one of them is gonna bounce your way.



And I believe that, wholeheartedly, so I am going to keep crashing. Jamal Cain

I asked Jamal Cain what makes him such an effective Offensive Rebounder:



“I keep going, eventually one of ‘em gonna bounce your way…



And I believe that wholeheartedly, so I’ma keep crashing.”



pic.twitter.com/j5IoLFtwqv — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 28, 2026

As Dory once said, just keep swimming.

Realize who this is, this is Jamal Cain, man.



He is going to be in the league for a long time.



Yeah, this is my dawg, right here. Bam Adebayo

Bam tried to warn y’all about Jamal Cain https://t.co/3ybrlHMEgG pic.twitter.com/2gv97cqwn9 — Breeze (@6breeze_) April 28, 2026

Even Earvin Magic Johnson praised Jamal Cain's play, tweeting, "The Magic go up 3-1 in the Series over the #1 seed Pistons 94-88! Desmond Bane led with 22 points but the man of the hour was Jamal Cain! Cain’s dunk over Jalen Duren was the best in the Playoffs so far and his defense on Cade Cunningham was exceptional. The Magic caused 20 turnovers for the Pistons and you just can’t win when you don’t protect the ball."

The Athletic's Josh Robbins reported that Cain had a breakthrough moment with Bane behind the scenes, in a hydrotherapy room during a plunge into a cold tub of 45-degree water, as one does.

With the amount of times Cain throws his body at the rim hoping for a putback slam or second chance opportunity for his team, those ice baths must come in handy.

Mickael Pietrus took no games off for that '09 Magic team.

Jamal Cain takes no nights off for this '26 Magic team.

Magic fans will always cheer for hustling big wings who hit tough shots, drill clutch threes, bring tough versatile defense and make those hard-nosed winning plays that swing games.