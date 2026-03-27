Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane praise Magic wing's Hustle and Feel

It is the little things within the game: offensive rebounds, diving on the floor, going after loose basketballs



That is appreciation for the game when you don not know how many opportunities you get to play...



That is the mentality you need to have every time you step out on the floor – you do not know. Jamahl Mosley on Jamal Cain

Jamal Cain has been preparing all season for this opportunity; now, he's seizing the moment.

Averaging 25 MPG over his last four along with his first start of the season, Cain has gained the trust of his teammates, his coaching staff, his locker room.

Cain's role changes by the night.

The four games before these last four, he averaged 15 MPG; over the thirty games before that, Cain was either Inactive or DNP'd for 19 games, playing under 5 minutes in the other 10 games, along with 1 game at 8 MIN.

There was a 7-game stretch before that early in the year where Cain played 11 MPG; and before that, a 9-game stretch of DNP/inactive, mixing 5 more games with playing time, 3 with any real minutes.

That's 31 games played out of 73 throughout the year averaging 10 minutes per game, with wildly changing roles and asks throughout; Cain never said a word.

In his last 9 games, Cain has smashed through the glass of opportunity, splashing threes, moving hard off the ball, and making winning plays for his team along the way:



averaging 19 MPG

scoring 9 PPG

shooting line 53-43-90

3 3PA per game on 43% 3P%

3 2PA on 61% 2P%

scoring efficiency of 66% TS%

offensive rebounding 9.6% OREB%

assist to turnover 8.9% AST% / 5.9% TOV%



Cain's 1.8 Deflections per game in this stretch is as high as anyone on the team.

While teammates have fallen to injury left and right, Cain has been sharpening his sword, preparing for battle, going back and forth to Osceola, playing a handful of NBA minutes here and there.

The Next Man Up mentality means wishing your teammates a quick recovery while stepping into the gap they left behind, in Orlando that means real NBA minutes in meaningful games for a playoff team.

Cain's post-game comments showed gratitude and excitement for the chance to show just how hard he hustles on the hardwood.

I asked Jamal Cain about Hustle Plays



“Growing up I was never one of the guys that had the ball in their hands, I was always playing off other guys.



I credit myself for how hard I play



(Idc) if I have the ball… I’m just going to make that extra effort play to help the team…” pic.twitter.com/dbLk7hZMsI — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 27, 2026

Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero, Jamahl Mosley praise Jamal Cain's Hustle & Feel

Mar 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott (7) takes a shot as Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) defends in the first half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

When I asked Desmond Bane about Cain and the hustle plays he makes, Bane shared a story about the two sparring in open gyms before the season:

I asked Desmond Bane about Jamal Cain’s hustle plays:



“He was a guy that was guarding me all summer, through open gyms and stuff like that



We’ll let him tell you how that went (laughs)



He’s a real competitor.



Plays really hard on both ends of the floor. Makes the right play.” pic.twitter.com/LPZcC716ea — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 27, 2026

When I asked Paolo Banchero about Cain's hustle plays, Banchero made sure to also highlight Cain's feel for the game – the instincts that help one time up deflections, offensive boards, team-first passes, and cuts to the rack.

I asked Paolo Banchero about Jamal Cain’s hustle plays:



“He’s making big time energy plays out there.



Cuts, rebounds, transition finishes.



He’s athletic, he has solid feel for the game out there.



He’s just been staying ready this whole season, waiting on his opportunity…” pic.twitter.com/Nfv6VuQdPx — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 27, 2026

Yeah, he is making big time energy plays out there.



Cuts, rebounds, transition finishes. He is athletic, he has solid feel for the game out there.



He has just been staying ready this whole season. Waiting on his opportunity.



And you got to give him all the credit, just being able to stay ready this whole season; it has been a long season, and he is just now getting out there, getting consistent minutes.



So, all the credit to him for sticking it out, being ready. His number has been called and he has helped us a lot out there for sure, (on) both sides of the ball.” Paolo Banchero

I asked #Magic HC Jamahl Mosley about the work Jamal Cain put in to earn this spot in Orlando’s rotation:



“When there’s a level of appreciation for playing the game of basketball that we get to do every day, you can see it on a guy’s face, you can see it in the way they play…” pic.twitter.com/xjQDE9nqRK — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 26, 2026

When I asked Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley before the game what about Cain's work ethic has earned the trust of the group for this expanded role, Jamahl emphasized Cain's appreciation for the opportunity and willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team win.



Coach Mosley also highlights Cain playing hard every night, whether it's crashing the glass for offensive rebounds in a big moment, diving for loose balls on the floor, cutting to the rack baseline off ball, running the floor for breakaway dunks, forcing steals or splashing threes for good measure.

Leading the bench with 21:47 vs Sacramento, Cain entered the game as a 6th man, and ended up tying two Career-Highs with 5 FGM and 4 2PM by moving with purpose off the ball like cuts and fast breaks. He splashed a three, he made multiple big hustle plays, he 'guarded his yard' defensively, and he moved the ball quickly while moving off the ball decisively.

After a standout performance against the Kings, hustling for a huge offensive rebound in a big moment, diving for loose ball recovery, cutting baseline backdoor for the slam, running the floor for a breakaway dunk to boot, I asked Jamal Cain if the hustle plays he makes are more instinctual or due to work he puts in; Cain credits how hard he plays, saying he always had a knack for the ball:

Growing up, I was never one of the guys that just had the ball in their hands, I was always playing off other guys.



I just credit myself for just how hard I play.



I do not care if I have the ball or not.



I am just going to try to make that extra effort plays to help the team be successful.



But, that has always been me, man.



Just always had a knack for the ball. Jamal Cain

Cain's role has expanded due to resembling the type of decisive, effective, high-feel two-way team-first dribble-pass-shoot plus-defender play-finishing role player that the Magic are always looking for around its constellation of star shot-creators.