Why the Magic are not well-positioned for future

Following a shaky 45-win season and an embarrassing playoff exit, the Orlando Magic have plenty of questions they must answer. They are still without a head coach (the search is barely underway), and will enter a pivotal summer with an uphill battle as to how it can improve their team.

The most formidable way to improve is with valuable cost-controlled players -- specifically via the draft. Though as a result of last summer's Desmond Bane trade, Orlando is poorly positioned to make any sizable upgrade, barring consolidating one of its core four -- Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Bane and Jalen Suggs.

Former NBA executive and current ESPN NBA analyst Bobby Marks ranked every team's (draft) assets heading into the 2026 season. And the Magic were ranked No. 28 in the penultimate tier -- only ahead of the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets, the lone tier 7 squad.

"Because of the Desmond Bane trade with Memphis, the Magic do not have control of their own first-round pick in 2028, 2029 and 2030," Marks wrote. "They have five firsts in the next seven years, but only one is tradable (2032 or 2033). The Magic have their own first in 2027 but are not allowed to trade it because they owe Portland an unprotected first the following year."

Here are the each pick they own:

2026: No. 46 overall

2027 First-Round

2028 Second Round (via Wizards)

2029 Second Round

2030 Second-Round (via Bucks)

2030 Second Round Swap (via Pelicans)

2031 First Round (Not Tradeable)

2031 Second Round (via Thunder)

2032 First Round

2032 Second Round

2033 First Round

2033 Second Round

The Orlando Magic have zero margin-for-error this summer:

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts to a shot by forward Paolo Banchero (5) against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The foremost reason why the Magic have underperformed each of the last two seasons was due to injury. In 2025-26 alone, their new core four played just 19 regular season games together -- going 10-9. When they shared the floor, the results were quite encouraging -- sporting an 11.4 NET.

So there is some reason for optimism; perhaps someone could spread some voodoo Magic in the arena, particularly in the team's training room? We're asking for a friend.

The issue is that the Magic aren't good enough to pay an excess of $155 million alone to those four players -- plus an additional $18.1 million to Wendell Carter Jr. -- and expect to be perennial contenders in a weakened East. Not to mention, Anthony Black is extension eligible this offseason, plus Suggs, Wagner, Carter and Tristan da Silva will be next season.

In essence, if you're a second apron team and aren't the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs, you probably shouldn't be a second apron team. The Magic are toeing that line -- where they're projected to be less than $4 million away from the punitive apron this summer.

There are avenues to create some room. But the Magic have essentially zero margin for error. History suggests they'll be patient, but that patience is understandably wearing thin. More upgrades are needed, but the few avenues to pursue them may make it tough.