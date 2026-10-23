The Orlando Magic fell to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at home, 132-125.

While there were some good things in this game, the Magic failed to walk away with a victory to kick off their 2026-27 season.

The Magic face an even tougher opponent for their second game: the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 131-106 win over the Miami Heat.

Here is why this matchup is a must-watch for Magic fans.

Paolo Banchero vs. Anthony Edwards

It's hard to imagine asking for a better start from Paolo Banchero. Banchero scored a game-high 35 points. He did a great job shooting the ball. He finished 10-for-12 from the field and 3-for-4 from three, on top of dishing out 10 assists.

Anthony Edwards dominated in Minnesota's victory over Miami. He scored 45 points on 16-for-29 shooting from the field and 9-for-17 shooting from beyond the arc.

This game should be a fun one based on the performances these two had to begin the season. It could be an offensive showdown between Banchero and Edwards.

Banchero can make another statement about his play by dominating against Edwards and the Timberwolves. Orlando will need this if they want to win against this Timberwolves team.

It will also be interesting to see if Banchero gets to the line as much as he did against Atlanta. Banchero shot 16 free throws. If he doesn't, Banchero will need to compensate for this.

Minnesota is a test for Banchero and Franz Wagner

Orlando is facing a great duo in Edwards and LaMelo Ball. It will be worth watching to see how well Banchero and Franz Wagner perform compared to Edwards and Ball.

This is a great opportunity for Banchero and Wagner. If they can compete with or outperform this duo, it will be a big statement from the Magic's top two players.

If Minnesota plays as they did against Miami, the Magic will need strong performances from their two stars.

Oct 21, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) dunks during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wendell Carter Jr.'s production

Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the field against the Hawks.

Now, Carter will go up against Rudy Gobert. Another key narrative around this game will be how much success Carter can find against Gobert. Specifically, if he can replicate the night he had against Atlanta, if needed.

Orlando's defense

Orlando gave up 132 points to the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks scored 72 points in the first half.

This Timberwolves team should be even more of a challenge for this Magic defense. This game is a must-watch to see how their defense handles Ball and Edwards, and what Sean Sweeney's game plan will be against this Timberwolves offense.

The Magic's response

Coming off a seven-point loss at home to Atlanta with a tough matchup against the Timberwolves, this game should provide good insights into the team's response.

How the Magic address issues against Atlanta and address the challenges that Minnesota presents will be things to watch.