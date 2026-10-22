Two Ways Magic Can Fix Biggest Weakness vs. Wolves

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are hoping to get in the win column when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in their second game at the Kia Center.

In order for them to reverse their result from opening night against the Atlanta Hawks, they will need to figure out how to improve their defense, which allowed way more points than anyone expected going into the night. For a team that prides itself on the defensive end of the floor, giving up 132 points isn't very indicative of that identity.

Here's a look at the two things the Magic must do to improve on defense.

Limiting Their Turnovers

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Wiggins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic committed 20 turnovers in their first game against the Hawks, and that ultimately was what cost them the win.

Orlando led 19-9 going into the fourth quarter, but their sloppiness in taking care of the basketball is ultimately what did them in.

"I think defensively from them that they were physical, picking up full [court], from the guards and stuff," Carter said.

"So, I think for us bigs really anyone else, that would be a pressure release for them set some screens for them in the backcourt free them up a little bit. Just get us into our sets a little quicker. I think we had 20 turnovers, 19, something like that. Hard to win a game when you don't win the possession battle. I think our defense was pretty good, you know, we turned them over, but again it was the fouls."

No More Easy Fouls

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner dribbles during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando did not do a good job defending without fouling. This was extremely apparent in the second quarter, when they committed nine fouls and sent the Hawks to the free-throw line to go 12 of 14 from the charity stripe. The second quarter is really when the game fell out of Orlando's hands. The Hawks outscored the Magic 44-29 in those 12 minutes, and that ultimately cost them the game.

While Orlando came back in the third quarter, they did enough damage to allow Atlanta to stay at arm's length in the fourth quarter and make a run by knocking down shots at the end of the game.

"I started reaching around a little too much. On myself, fouling a three-point shooter," Carter said.

"Had some crucial calls down the stretch that we could have easily avoided by being in the stance and being ready. I think, clean up the whole boards. You know, understanding late in games that teams are going to crash, show us more opportunities. So, clean that up. I think get us guys a better chance, especially late in the game.

The good thing about where the Magic are at this point is that they feel as though they can improve from within. Orlando has a chance to clean up these mistakes, and if they do so, they should have a chance to beat the Wolves.